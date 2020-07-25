Belgarion wins the 2020 Vodacom Durban July

The winner of the 2020 Vodacom Durban July was Belgarion, trained by Justin Snaith and jockeyed by Richard Fourie.

Belgarion, one of the favourites, squeaked home to the win at Greyville racecourse in Durban on Saturday.

Second was Got the Greenlight, third Do It Again, with Golden Ducat coming in fourth. Close behind was It’s My Turn (fifth) and Rainbow Bridge (sixth).

This year’s meeting was like no other. Due to Covid-19 it was initially moved from its regular first week of July to the 25th. Africa’s greatest horse racing event was also held behind closed doors for the first time, with just a handful of trainers, media, jockeys, grooms and suite owners in attendance.

Much of the hype leading up to the main race was around double defending champion Do It Again, who was aiming to become the first horse to win the race three times in a row. This unfortunately did not turn out to be the case.

Six horses have won the great race twice: Campanajo, Corriecrian, Pamphlet, Milesia Pride, El Picha and Do It Again. Some of these have had a go at a third win – like Do It Again this year – but the hat-trick has proved elusive.

The five-year-old Do It Again was rested after last year’s victory, and looked out of sorts in the Cape summer season. History was also not on its side. The last time a five-year-old won the race was in 2008 by Pocket Power. Since then three- and four-year-olds have dominated the event.

Justin Snaith had five horses in the race, and managed to win the main event for a fifth time.

Africa’s greatest racing event was run over 2 200m at Greyville in Durban.

RACE RESULTS

Race 1: 11:35 Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Pinnacle Stakes – 1100m (Polytrack)

Winner: Chantyman (6), ridden by Grant van Niekerk for trainer Dennis Bosch. Official Result: 6-9-3-10

Race 2: 12:10 KZN Yearling Sales Million – 1300m (Turf)

Winner: Winter Stories (8), ridden by Muzi Yeni for trainer Weiho Marwing. Official Result: 8-4-3-9

Race 3: 12:45 Campanajo 2200 (Grade 3) – 2200m (Turf)

Winner: Sovereign Spirit (2), ridden by Grant van Niekerk for Candice Bass-Robinson. Official Result: 2-13-3-6

Race 4: 13:20 DSTV Gold Vase (Grade 3) – 3000m (Turf)

Winner: Dynasty’s Blossom (12), ridden by Warren Kennedy and trained by Brett Crawford. Official Result: 12-3-9-15

Race 5: 13:55 Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper (Grade 2) – 1400m (Turf)

Winner: Love Bomb (4), ridden by Sean Veale and trained by Frank Robinson. Official Result: 4-1-8-10

Race 6: 14:30 Durban Golden Horseshoe (Grade 2) – 1400m (Turf)

Winner: Nourbese (10), ridden by Stuart Randolph and trained by Corne Spies. Provisional Result: 10-9-4-6

Race 7: 15:10 Vodacom Durban July – 2200m (Turf) – R 1 500 000

Race 8: 15:45 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (Grade 1) – 1600m (Turf)

Winner: Temple Grafin (6), ridden by Keagan De Melo and trained bu Glen Kotzen. Official Result: 6-7-5-11

Race 9: 16:20 Compendium Insurance Brokers Ethekwini Sprint – 1200m (Poly)

Winner: Gallic Princess (5), ridden by Gavin Lerena and trained by Candice Dawson. Provisional Result: 5-4-3-6

Race 10: 16:55 Hollywoodbets Thukela Handicap (listed) – 1600m (Turf)

