Horses 25.7.2020 11:31 am

Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

Horse racing reporter
Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

Jockey Pierre Strydom poses with the trophy after winning the Durban July horse race on July 2, 2016, in Durban, South Africa. - The Durban July horse race is the biggest horse racing event on the African continent and a high social event where South African celebrities dress up and watch the race. It attracts close to 55,000 spectators and bets are placed in excess of 30 million US dollars. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

It will be one of the most momentous Vodacom Durban July’s in the race’s long history. Catch all the Vodacom Durban July action right here!

The crown jewel in the country’s horse racing calendar will be very special this year, and not only in terms of the lack of spectators, but also in terms of the peculiarity of the runners on the track.

It will be one of the most momentous Vodacom Durban July’s in the race’s long history.

As usual, 18 brilliant horses will gallop down the Greyville track in pursuit of the biggest gong in South African horse racing – but, unlike in the previous 123 years, it will be eerily quiet.

The coronavirus pandemic means Saturday’s July will be contested behind closed doors – and a month later than originally planned.

Click here for betting tips and the inside scoop or follow the action and news as it unfolds below the live stream.

Please refresh this page if the live stream fails to load.

RACE PROGRAMME

Race 1: 11:35 Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Pinnacle Stakes – 1100m (Polytrack)

Race 2: 12:10 KZN Yearling Sales Million – 1300m (Turf)

Race 3: 12:45 Campanajo 2200 (Grade 3) – 2200m (Turf)

Race 4: 13:20 DSTV Gold Vase (Grade 3) – 3000m (Turf)

Race 5: 13:55 Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper (Grade 2) – 1400m (Turf)

Race 6: 14:30 Durban Golden Horseshoe (Grade 2) – 1400m (Turf)

14:45 – The countdown to the 2020 Vodacom Durban July begins
14:53 – Jockeys enter the Parade Ring
14:56 – Jockeys mount
14:58 – Horses leave the Parade Ring

Race 7: 15:10 Vodacom Durban July – 2200m (Turf) – R 1 500 000

Race 8: 15:45 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (Grade 1) – 1600m (Turf)

Race 9: 16:20 Compendium Insurance Brokers Ethekwini Sprint – 1200m (Poly)

Race 10: 16:55  Hollywoodbets Thukela Handicap (listed) – 1600m (Turf)

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Muzi says go with the Greenlight for the July 25.7.2020
#VDJ2020: Fashion fit for the course at the Vodacom Durban July 25.7.2020
Justin Snaith is focusing on the bigger picture 25.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 