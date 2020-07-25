Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

The crown jewel in the country’s horse racing calendar will be very special this year, and not only in terms of the lack of spectators, but also in terms of the peculiarity of the runners on the track.

It will be one of the most momentous Vodacom Durban July’s in the race’s long history.

As usual, 18 brilliant horses will gallop down the Greyville track in pursuit of the biggest gong in South African horse racing – but, unlike in the previous 123 years, it will be eerily quiet. The coronavirus pandemic means Saturday’s July will be contested behind closed doors – and a month later than originally planned. Click here for betting tips and the inside scoop or follow the action and news as it unfolds below the live stream. Please refresh this page if the live stream fails to load. RACE PROGRAMME Race 1: 11:35 Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Pinnacle Stakes – 1100m (Polytrack) Race 2: 12:10 KZN Yearling Sales Million – 1300m (Turf) Race 3: 12:45 Campanajo 2200 (Grade 3) – 2200m (Turf) Race 4: 13:20 DSTV Gold Vase (Grade 3) – 3000m (Turf) Race 5: 13:55 Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper (Grade 2) – 1400m (Turf) Race 6: 14:30 Durban Golden Horseshoe (Grade 2) – 1400m (Turf) 14:45 – The countdown to the 2020 Vodacom Durban July begins

14:53 – Jockeys enter the Parade Ring

14:56 – Jockeys mount

14:58 – Horses leave the Parade Ring Race 7: 15:10 Vodacom Durban July – 2200m (Turf) – R 1 500 000 1/20 2/20 3/20 4/20 5/20 6/20 7/20 8/20 9/20 10/20 11/20 12/20 13/20 14/20 15/20 16/20 17/20 18/20 19/20 20/20 Race 8: 15:45 Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes (Grade 1) – 1600m (Turf) Race 9: 16:20 Compendium Insurance Brokers Ethekwini Sprint – 1200m (Poly) Race 10: 16:55 Hollywoodbets Thukela Handicap (listed) – 1600m (Turf)

