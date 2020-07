Once again, horse racing fans will have a lot to whet their appetites this weekend. It all starts today in Port Elizabeth with the running of the World Sports Betting East Cape Derby over 2400m at Fairview. There is also a wonderful Pinnacle Stakes race over 1600m which sees Legal Eagle take on National Park, the only horse to have beaten Hawwaam at Turffontein. Then there are four Grade 1 races over 1200m at Scottsville on Saturday as well as the Grade 3 Cup Trial. There are three massive carryovers this meeting and the good news for bettors is that...

It all starts today in Port Elizabeth with the running of the World Sports Betting East Cape Derby over 2400m at Fairview. There is also a wonderful Pinnacle Stakes race over 1600m which sees Legal Eagle take on National Park, the only horse to have beaten Hawwaam at Turffontein.

Then there are four Grade 1 races over 1200m at Scottsville on Saturday as well as the Grade 3 Cup Trial.

There are three massive carryovers this meeting and the good news for bettors is that betting shops have started to open.

Seven TAB stores have already opened, two of which are within a Betting World shop.

They are: the Pavilion at Turffontein, Bedfordview (both inside Betting World stores), Benoni,

Randfontein, Carltonville, Westonaria and Chris Hani.

At this stage they will operate every day from 11am to 5pm but these hours will be lengthened when the need arises.

More outlets around the country are expected to open over the next few days.

Racing is at Turffontein on Sunday and it sees the running of the Grade 3 Jubilee Handicap over 1800m.

Internationally, there is even more delectable racing, starting with Epsom on Saturday which will stage Investec Derby and Oaks, both over 2400m. On Sunday, there is the Grade 1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown which sees the return of brilliant mare Enabled, who is likely to be aimed once again at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. This will be her fourth tilt at this race, having won the French showpiece in 2017 and 2018 and finished second last year.

