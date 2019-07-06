You, too, may have dreamt up a July winner

Unfortunately, what tends to happen when you spend endless hours – as we all do – studying today’s Grade 1 Vodacom Durban July field, is that you end up building a strong case for why every single one of the 18 runners in this R4.25 million race can win.

History has a funny way of repeating itself and the fact is, market leaders have failed to win the last seven instalments of this prestigious event.

Trying to convince a punter who has backed those last seven favourites to put his or her money on today’s 2-1 favourite, Hawwaam, will be no different from trying to convince him to jump off a cliff!

I will not tell you which horse to put your money on today. I will suggest you try something other than using the various form guides on offer. Try the Lucky Numbers Dream Guide, a method many South Africans claim has helped them.

Catching the Durban July quartet will feel like winning the lottery. It has a R2 million carryover and the pool is expected to reach a spine-tingling R16 million.

Yes, R16 million to simply predict the first four runners past the post! You may be wondering how Lucky Numbers Dream Guide will assist you in possibly picking the winner of the Durban July – well, it is pretty simple.

The guide is there for punters who have had a dream and want to know what the numbers associated with that dream are.

For example, if you dreamt about blood last night then back the No 1 horse in the race, Do It Again, because blood is associated with one on the Lucky Numbers Dream Guide.

If you’re not the type of person who remembers any of his/her dreams, then make this a family affair.

Ask your kids, friends, wife or even your colleagues what they’ve dreamt about recently. You never know, they could be the reason you make millions today.

Below are a list of numbers and what they are supposedly associated with in your dreams.

Blood = 1; chief = 2; accident = 3; bed = 4; strong man = 5; milk = 6; big stick = 7; drunken man = 8; devil = 9; boat = 10; carriage = 11; ducks = 12; fish (big) = 13; fox = 14; knife (small) = 15; letter = 16; diamond, or a woman = 17; girl (servant) = 18.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.