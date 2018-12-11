Human fits the bill

Followers of Kimberley trainer Bill Human were celebrating last night.

Human trained five of the 10 winners at Flamingo Park yesterday, including all four legs of the Jackpot.

His run began in Race 5 where 11-10 favourite Warrior’s Stone obliged for punters, scoring an easy two-length victory under Muzi Yeni.

His next victory came in Race 6, this time ridden by apprentice Nathan Klink.

With Klink claiming 4kg, five-year-old mare Polly Again carried just 48kg and she just raced away from favourite Euan’ Me to win by 8.75 lengths.

Polly again did find some betting support and went off at 6-1.

Another apprentice did duty for the Human yard in Race 7 and this time it was Dylan Lerena who delivered the goods.

He rode Cutting Edge who went off at 9-1 and held off 5-1 shot Quantity by a little over a length.

It was Klink again who did the honours in Race 8, the final leg of the Jackpot.

He rode Jet Sailor who went off at 7-2, and beat 18-1 shot Tom Collins by 1.75 lengths.

Those who took the Human Jackpot did well, coming away with a dividend of R1,033.

For good measure, Human also won Race 9 with yet an-other apprentice in the irons.

This time it was Kabelo Matsuyane who took the honours aboard 4-1 shot Movie Show.

