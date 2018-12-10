Guineas delight in Cape

While Mike de Kock has decided not to run unbeaten Hawwaam in Saturday’s R1-million Cape Guineas over 1600m at Ke-nilworth, the stable will still be represented by a Grade 1 winner in Soqrat.

There are those, even within the De Kock stable, who felt Soqrat may well have beaten Hawwaam in the Dingaans, who they described as still a big baby.

So unbeaten One World might not have things his own way at Kenilworth, although he does have the benefit of having raced on a left -handed turn.

It would also be silly to view this as a two-horse race because Sean Tarry has Chimichuri Run, who ran One World to 0.50 lengths over the course and distance last time, as well as Cirillo, who decimated the field in the Ready To Run Stakes over 1400m, despite having been drawn No 16 of 16.

Twist Of Fate from the Joey Ramsden yard is a four-time winner, including a victory in the Cape Classic in which he beat Cirillo.

We witnessed a superb race in the Green Point Stakes on Saturday and this event could produce a similar outcome.

In the Fillies Guineas the mouth-watering clash between Clouds Unfold and Front And Centre will still take place but the De Kock stable will be sending Ghaalla, who recently won the Grade 3 Fillies Mile from a wide draw.

Randall Simons, who won on her last time, will have to use similar tactics as the daughter of Var is drawn wide yet again.

Final field for the R1-million Cape Guineas (Grade 1) over 1600m1

– 8 ONE WORLD (V H Marshall) A Marcus 60.0 – 1172 – 7 CHIMICHURI RUN (S G Tarry) S Khumalo 60.0 – 1163 – 4 SOQRAT (M F de Kock) R Si-mons 60.0 – 1144 – 9 TWIST OF FATE (J Rams-den) B Fayd’Herbe 60.0 – 1125 – 5 VAN HALEN (T Spies) C Zackey 60.0 – 1086 – 2 CIRILLO (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 60.0 – 1067 – 3 SACRED ARROW (C Bass-Robinson) R Munger 60.0 – 948 – 6 CROWN GUARDIAN (G S Kotzen) G Lerena 60.0 – 939 – 1 MAJESTIC MOZART (C Bass-Robinson) A Domeyer 60.0 – 90Same Trainer: (2,6) (7,9) Final fi eld for the R1-million Cape Fillies Guinea (Grade 1) over 1600m1 – 3 CLOUDS UNFOLD (C Bass-Robinson) A Domeyer 60.0 – 1062 – 13 TEMPLE GRAFIN (G S Kotzen) B Fayd’Herbe 60.0 – 1033 – 12 GHAALLA (M F de Kock) R Simons 60.0 – 1024 – 7 FRONT AND CENTRE (B Crawford) A Marcus 60.0 – 1015 – 6 SANTA CLARA (C Bass-Robinson) R Munger 60.0 – 976 – 9 CORAL BAY (G S Kotzen) C Zackey 60.0 – 967 – 14 SHAMROCK WIND (B Crawford) C Orff er 60.0 – 938 – 1 HELEN’S IDEAL (P D Reeves) D Dillon 60.0 – 919 – 11 JUST CHAOS (S B Kotzen) L Mxothwa 60.0 – 9110 – 10 SILVANO’S PRIDE (S J Snaith) R Fourie 60.0 – 9111 – 4 GOLDEN CHANCE (D R Drier) G Lerena 60.0 – 9012 – 2 SECOND REQUEST (S G Tarry) L Hewitson 60.0 – 8913 – 8 SWEET MARY LOU (S G Tarry) …………… 60.0 – 8814 – 5 ANNEKA (S G Tarry) S Khumalo 60.0 – 87Same Trainer: (1,5) (2,6) (4,7) (12,13,14)

