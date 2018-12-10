Top Salute to pull rank over the boys

Though up against predominately male opposition, Sarel von Willingh Smit’s filly Top Salute could be up to the task at Flamingo Park today when again teamed up with apprentice Daylon Lerena in Race 4 and main event, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m.

This six-time winner has struck peak form, winning three of her last four starts.

Lerena had the ride four runs back when a decisive winner over 1400m.

Partnered by Francois Herholdt next time and carrying 60kg she was just beaten by a short-head over 1600m.

However, reunited with Lerena in her following outing, she justifi ed favouritism with a resounding five-length win in a 1300m MR 80 Handicap.

Subsequently, taking on all-male opposition and going off at 13-1, the combination powered home a 2.75-length winner from Phil’s Power at level weights in a 1400m Pinnacle Stakes.Despite being 0.5kg worse off with Top Salute this time, expect a bold bid from Cliffie Miller’s four-time winner Phil’s Power with Craig Zackey aboard again.

This four-year-old has not finished further back than second in his last five starts – the best of which was his penultimate run when he romped home a 7.75-length winner under 60.5kg over 1400m.

This is a tricky contest, soothers to be included in Pick 6 bets are Soviet Cosmonaut, Just Ask Me and Red Special.In the minor races, Jare Rugg-trained Just Royal Blue (Nicholas Patel) looks the best bet on the card in Race 3, a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1600m.

Another worth following is Corrie Lensley-trained Prince Josh who steps out with Muzi Yeni in Race 7.

