Rainbow is ready to shine

Only six runners go to post in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth tomorrow, but that doesn’t stop it being the race of the season so far in terms of quality.

Undefeated Rainbow Bridge would be a wafer-thin first choice.

While he is yet to meet a truly top class field, he has long given the impression of being something very special, and his latest easy win in the Cape Mile was perhaps his most impressive yet.

Under the race conditions he receives 2kg from his primary rivals, and his late closing style will be a very good fit with the longer run in of the Kenilworth Summer course which he experiences for the first time.

Multiple Equus Horse-Of-The-Year Legal Eagle of course needs no introduction, and is also ‘un-defeated’ – in nine starts over the 1600m.

So something is going to give.

He cracked his maiden over this trip in March 2015, and has since added six Grade 1s, as well as winning this race in good style for the past two years en route to the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.He has just sensationally scored his first ever sprint victory at the age of seven, so any idea the veteran champion is in decline can be swiftly consigned to the dustbin.

He isn’t going to surrender his crown without an almighty struggle.

Four-year-old Undercover Agent won the Grade 1 Gold Challenge at Greyville in June convincingly, and also scored an ultra-meritorious win over a strong Pinnacle field of top sprinters in his comeback a month ago.

The successor to now retired Brett Crawford star milers Captain America and Sail South needs to be taken extremely seriously, and would be no kind of surprise winner.

Vodacom July hero Do It Again adds further spice to the mix. While most will see him as better over further, he has won twice over this trip, including the Grade 2 KZN Guineas in May where, as now, he was racing fresh.

In the supporting Grade 2 Southern Cross for females over 1000m Candice Bass-Robinson seems to hold all the aces.

She fields Magical Wonder-land, Freedom Charter, and exciting three-year-old sprinter Nous Voila.

The youngster would be my first selection carrying 55kg with Anton Marcus up.

Best bet of the day has to be Snowdance.

Twice a Grade 1 winner at this track, as she makes her seasonal debut as a four-year-old in a Pinnacle Stakes following a slightly disappointing winter campaign up country.

Well treated at the weights, and well suited by 1400m, she should have too much firepower.

Elusive Heart, Love To Boogie and Goodtime Gal are no slouches, they will likely have to settle for minor money on this occasion.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.