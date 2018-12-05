Greek Fire won’t miss in this Assessment Plate

Greek Fire was expected to win an Assessment Plate last month in his first comeback run in seven months but let the side down and could only manage fourth place.

However, he was beat-en only 2.40 lengths by The Dazzler, in a race over 1700m but he might feel more comfortable dropping to 1450m on the Vaal Classic track.

He does tend to be a bit of a puller so over a shorter distance, where the field travels a lot faster, jockey Karl Zechner will probably be able to settle him a lot easier.

Trained by Mike and Adam Azzie, this four-year-old son of Dynasty is by far the best handicapped runner in the field.

Had this been a handicap, Greek Fire would have to give at least 8kg more to his opposition, which does not look particularly strong. The form was given boost when The Dazzler won again at Turffontein last Saturday and on that basis Greek Fire should be a banker in all bets.

The field comprises 10 runners and four of them are trained by Sean Tarry.

The horse most likely to follow Greek Fire home could be Saints Alive even though it is the case of a filly taking on the boys.

This three-year-old filly has raced five times for two wins and two places. Her last run was in an Asessment Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m on this track and she won it with ease, beating Tammany Hall by 1.60 lengths.

She has also won over 1400m so the drop in distance is unlikely to trouble her. S’manga Khumalo takes the ride. Interestingly, other than Polar Ice, the balance of the field have either shed their maiden tags in their last or penultimate starts.

Other than Russian Beat, who won his maiden by 1.10 lengths, the others all won by less than 0.50 lengths so this race will show if there is any major improvement to come.

One runner who could provide some value is Dunas Douradas in Race 6.

The Robbie Sage-trained filly took 14 runs to win her maiden but she did it in style and could easily follow up.

On that occasion the average merit rating was 60 while in this race it is 59, and she’s carrying 3kg less.

