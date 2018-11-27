TAB opens Cup betting

Cascapedia and Taking-thepeace remain joint favourites at 11-2 for the R2-million G-Bets Gauteng Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday.

This is a handicap, and typically it makes the race very open.

As a result, any horse is capable of winning and as TAB, who opened betting on the big race yesterday, will be paying places on the first six horses past the post, this is a great opportunity for bettors.

Quite honestly, any horse can finish sixth, including a horse like Kilrain who is quoted at 80-1, but will see out the distance, even though he is out at the weights.

Betting World have also opened their betting on the entire meeting which comprises five other feature races as well.

There are two Grade 2 races and they are the Grade 2 Merchants over 1160m and the Ipi Tombe Challenge for fillies and mares over 1600m.

Both these races are very competitive as is indicated by the betting.

Pinnacle Peak, who was touched off by Le-gal Eagle in a Pinnacle Stakes recently, has been priced up favourite at 4-1. Rivarine, who bounced back to form a er a more than 10-month layoff , is next best at 6-1.

In a superb training feat by Mike and Adam Azzie, he won the Listed Golden Loom Handicap over 1000m.

However, many horses have chances in this dash up the straight and those who will be in-vesting in the Pick 6, which will kick off with a carryover of R2.5 million with an estimated pool of R7.5 million, would be wise to load this leg.

The Ipi Tombe Challenge is also quite competitive but only nine runners are carded to go to post so one could back a lile in that race. Based on the be ing fi ve runners stand out, 3-1 favourite Redberry Lane, Nafaayes, Fiorella, Al Danza and Dagmar.

Current betting on the R2- million G-Bets Gauteng Summer Cup (Grade 1) over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday

11-2 Cascapedia, Takingthepeace

6-1 Tilbury Fort

8-1 It’s My Turn

17-2 Noble Secret

9-1 Coral Fever, Secret Potion

10-1 Sabina’s Dynasty

12-1 Like A Panther

14-1 Arctica

25-1 Social Order, Cash Time

30-1 Deo Juvente

35-1 Liege, Fort Ember

55-1 Roy Had Enough, Dawn Assault

80-1 Tandava, Kilrain

Betting on the R500,000 Goldrush Derby Run Merchants (Grade 2) over 1160m.

4-1 Pinnacle Peak

6-1 Rivarine

8-1 Procal Harum

10-1 Rose In Bloom, Down To

Zero, Captain And Master

12-1 Romi’s Boy, Champagne

Haze

14-1 Pure Blonde, Wynkelder,

Clever Guy

16-1 and upwards others

Betting on the R500,000 World Sports Be ing Ipi Tombe Challenge (Grade 2) over 2000m

3-1 Redberry Lane

33-10 Nafaayes

9-2 Fiorella

5-1 Al Danza, Dagmar

10-1 Green Top

12-1 Silver Thursday

14-1 Roy’s Riviera, Sylvan On

Fire Betting supplied by Betting World, www.beingworld.co.za. Prices subject to change.

