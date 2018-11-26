Port Elizabeth horse fancied for Grade 2 Dingaans

This is probably the first time a Port Elizabeth-trained horse has been priced up at 22-10 to win a Grade 2 race at Turff ontein.

That is just what has happened to National Park, trained by Yvette Bremner and a facile winner of the Graham Beck Stakes over 1400m at Turffontein on Charity Mile day, who is quoted at 22-10 to win the Grade 2 Dingaans over 1600m at Turffontein on Saturday.

However, despite landing a wide draw, Mike de Kock-trained Soqrat tops the boards at 14-10.

National Park is also not too well drawn at No 10 but is sure to come in quite a bit a er the final field is announced today.

Also run on Saturday is the Grade 3 Fillies Mile and that looks a lot more open, Sean Tarry-trained Return Flight has been chalked up as the 3-1 favourite while Ronnie’s Candy, trained by St John Gray, is at 4-1.

Only then do we find the two De Kock runners – Ghaallaa and Nafaayes – at 6-1.

Betting on the Grade 2 Dingaans over 1600m at Turffontein on Saturday.

14-10 Soqrat22-10 National Park7-1 Hawwaam, Perfect Peter10-1 Atyaab14-1 Reach For The Line20-1 Popsicle Toes, In Cahoots, Bien Venue, Green Haze25-1 and upwards others.

Betting on the Grade 3 Fillies Mile over 1600m at Turffontein on Saturday.

3-1 Return Flight4-1 Ronnie’s Candy6-1 Ghaalla, Nafaayes7-1 Celtic Sea15-2 Isle De France8-1 Railtrip12-1 Storm Destiny14-1 and upwards other.

