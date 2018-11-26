 
Horses 26.11.2018 09:42 am

Greeff’s filly to find her way at Fairview

Viv Greybe
ALAN GREEFF looks set for a big day at Fairview this afternoon.

This two-time winning daughter of Jay Peg was unplaced only once in her nine starts and that was on debut.

Though small fields abound in all but one of the eight events at the Fairview Polytrack today, it will not be easy pickings for punters as they are faced with a highly competitive card.

However, champion trainer Alan Greeff has thrown them a lifeline with Searching (Greg Cheyne) who contests Race 4, a FM 83 Handicap over 2000m.

Cheyne has a fine association with this filly in five rides – winning twice, with two seconds and a third.

Both wins were at the Polytrack over 1600m, the last of which was in her penultimate outing when she came off a three-month layoff and scored gamely in a Novice Plate.

The four-year-old was not dis-graced in her subsequent outing when carrying 57kg and sent off favourite again, as she ran on stoutly from last after a slow start to finish just a neck second in a 1600m MR 78 Handicap.

She will be tough to beat this time with a handy galloping weight of 55.5kg and stepping up the distance as well.

Expect a brave bid from Sharon Kotzen-trained five-time winner Chit Chat who carries 60kg top-weight with Louis Mx-othwa aboard.

This mare has been threatening a win with Mxothwa up, more so, in her penultimate outing when carrying 55kg and finishing second in a 2200m Pinnacle Stakes at the Polytrack.

Her subsequent run when carrying 58kg and unplaced is best overlooked as Mxothwa had again tried front-running tactics.

