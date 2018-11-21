Superstar makes Hong Kong debut

The 2017 Cape Derby and Daily News 2000 winner Edict Of Nantes looks like making his Hong Kong debut at Sha Tin this Sunday.

Renamed Northern Superstar, the now five-year-old entire left South Africa with a merit rating of 124, and is the highest-rated import there (on Hong Kong domestic ratings) over the last decade or so.

His reappearance is sure to attract a lot of interest, both in South Africa and abroad.

Now trained by Tony Millard, he has been entered for the Chevalier Cup – a Class 1 Handicap.

He may well come up against another horse with strong SA con-nections, as Horse Of Fortune is also among the entries.

This now eight-year-old gelding was called Strongman when winning three races locally for Glen Puller including the listed Sophomore Sprint before also going to Millard in Hong Kong and being renamed Horse Of Fortune.

He has certainly lived up to that tag, amassing over R20 million in stakes, while winning a further six races over there, including a couple of Grade 3s.

