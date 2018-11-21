Prospects look bright for punters

Justin Snaith-trained Alsflaming-beauty with Richard Fourie aboard should have punters in the payout queue at Kenilworth today when contesting Race 1, a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1000m.

This daughter of Captain Al comes off two encouraging runs since her campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

Partnered by Richard Fou-rie and having her first run after a three-month break, she finished fifth out of 14 at Durbanville.

Then in her subsequent outing, she ran on stoutly to finish a 0.75-length second at Kenilworth over 1000m.

She will step out much fitter this time and should go one better.Brett Crawford-trained Northern Spy (Corne Orffer) is the one to follow in Race 2, a 1400m Maiden Plate.

This three-year-old had An-ton Marcus aboard in her two runs to date at Kenilworth over 1200m – the first of which was a creditable third in a big field.

Then coming off a rest, the colt was a promising runner-up.

With the benefit derived from that run, he is unlikely to miss this time when stepping up the distance and having the advan-tage of a good draw.

Marcus could strike in Race 3 when taking the ride on Vaughan Marshall-trained Fluttering in a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1400m.

This three-year-old finished third in her three outings – twice at Kenilworth and then at Durbanville.

The filly gave an indication she would prefer more ground and is likely to crack it this time, more so, with top-flight Marcus aboard.

Yet to be beaten in two runs, three-year-old Front And Centre out of Crawford’s yard with Mar-cus up, looks a stand-out bet in Race 4, a MR 82 Handicap (F&M) over 1400m.

Watch out for Snaith-trained two-time winner Love Happens (Fourie) in Race 5, a MR 88 Handicap over 1400m.

