Marcus and Mardi Gras are assessed to shine

Anton Marcus will get aboard Mardi Gras for the first time at the Vaal tomorrow when the four-year-old gelding lines up in an Assessment Plate over 1200m.

Johan Janse van Vuuren’s charge was well supported to win the second leg of the Grand Series despite a wide draw but things did not go in his favour and this grey gelding ended up finishing fifth.

He clearly is a horse who has his quirks and is not always an easy ride.

He is not the best handicapped runner in this race but clearly has ability and is probably better than his merit rating of 90.

The horse weighted to win is Sean Tarry-trained Wonderwall.

This four-year-old son of Querari is another above-average colt who does not appear to have reached his full potential.

He won the Grade 2 Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m on the Turffontein Inside track last year in only his fourth visit to the track but Wonderwall has not managed to win a race since.

He had two runs at Greyville and finished just off the placed runners on both occasions, including in the KZN Guineas where he finished 5.25 lengths behind Do It Again, who then went on to win the Durban July. He was rested for almost five months and had a decent come-back run when beaten 3.70 lengths by Mr Flood.

What is interesting about this fellow is that he has raced in yield-ing going on two occasions and won both races so any rain will benefit this entire.

S’manga Khu-malo is back aboard.

There are two unknown runners in this line-up – How Does It Taste and All At Once.

The former is trained by Candice Dawson and has only run twice, winning on debut over 1200m on the Turffontein Inside track and then finishing a 1.95-length third in his next start over 1400m.

Two winners have come out of his maiden run. This three-year-old gelding is 8.5kg badly handicapped with Wonderwall and 6kg out with Mardi Gras but could be better than that rating. Apprentice Dylan Lerena has been aboard for his first two starts but this time cousin Gavin takes over the job.

One man who could have a few answers is trainer Lucky Houdalakis.

He not only trains All At Once but also Mr Flood, a winner of three of his five starts, who has beaten both Wonderwall and Mardi Gras in different races.

He will know how this daughter of Captain Al compares with Mr Flood so keep an eye out should any shrewd money come for this filly with Craig Zackey up.

