Horses 19.11.2018 10:32 am

Craig Zackey lands a good summer job

Jack Milner
BIG CHANCE. Glider Pilot gets on well with jockey Craig Zackey and is the runner to beat in Race 8 at Turffontein tomorrow.

Hugo Hattingh, the stable have made a deal with Zackey for the Joburg-based jockey to move down to Cape Town for the next few months so he can also work their horses.

Jockey Craig Zackey has landed a decent job for the summer as he will be riding most of the Glen Kotzen-trained runners in Cape Town.

According to one of Kotzen’s leading owners, Hugo Hattingh, the stable have made a deal with Zackey for the Joburg-based jockey to move down to Cape Town for the next few months so he can also work their horses.

Hattingh actually sponsors Richard Fourie and the idea was that he would ride their horses but Fourie is now first jockey for Justin Snaith and has obligations to that stable.

Hattingh made it clear to punters that just because they might see Fourie on other horses in the prominent races, it does not mean he has chosen them over the Kotzen runners.

“Richard and I are still very close and I will continue to sponsor him. He will also ride for us when he does not have a ride for the Snaith stable,” said Hattingh. “

But when it comes to all the major features he is committed to ride their big horses.”

Zackey got off the mark at Kenilworth on Saturday when he won Race 6 on 7-1 shot Expedite for the stable.

