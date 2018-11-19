No Cup for Buffalo Bill

Irish-bred Buffalo Bill Cody is currently second favourite at 7-1 for the R2-million G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup at Turff ontein on 1 December but trainer Mike de Kock confirmed yesterday this son of Redoute’s Choice will not be running the Grade 1 race on the Standside track.

“We’ve decided to miss the Summer Cup and aim him at the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at Kenilworth in January,” said De Kock.

However, he did confirm that all of Cascapedia, Like A Panther, Noble Secret and Victory Moon Stakes winning filly Takingthe-peace, will accept to run in the Summer Cup come the declaration stage tomorrow.

Despite her defeat to Wilger-bosdri SA Oaks winner Secret Potion in a Pinnacle Stakes at Turffontein on Thursday night, Betting World have Cascapedia up as the 11-2 favourite with Noble Secret at 7-1.

Takingthepeace is at 15-2 while Like A Panther drifted to 14-1, a price he shares with Secret Potion, after finishing eighth in the Victory Moon.

Gold Cup winner It’s My Turn is at 17-2 with Tilbury Fort at 9-1 and Coral Fever, who loves this course and distance, at 10-1.

De Kock watched Thursday night’s racing from Mauritius and commented about the performances of his runners: “Taking-thepeace was going to race in her usual fashion, but (jockey) Warren (Kennedy) read the pace right and had her in contention early.

The conditions suited her and she won a nice contest. Well done again to her owning partners.

Takingthepeace has won six of 13 starts, including the Grade Gauteng Fillies Guineas and the Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic, but the Summer Cup, will be her ultimate test.

“She’ll be 4 or 5 pounds (some 2.5kg) worse off due to the sex allowance she received in the Victory Moon,” said De Kock on his web-site www.mikedekockracing.com.

He was impressed, too, with the run of Like A Panther, who came from last and ran on into eighth place, beaten only six lengths.

“He gave Takingthepeace 4.5kg and will be better off with her in the Cup. I’m happy with his progress and he just needed this run to bring him on. He’ll be spot-on for the Cup.”

De Kock also felt Cascapedia would be ‘cherry-ripe’ come Cup day.

“She ran another good race, beaten less than half a length. Takingthepeace franked Cascapedia’s win from the Joburg Fillies And Mares Spring Challenge in October. The form is looking strong!”

The decision to run Buffalo Bill Cody in the Queen’s Plate over 1600m on 5 January means that race is turning into one of the most hotly contested races seen in years.

Legal Eagle will be looking to emulate the feat of Pocket Power by winning his fourth successive Queen’s Plate and anybody who thought he might be past his best were given a serious wake-up call on Thursday night when he won – for the first time – his warm-up race over 1160m.

This son of Greys Inn is unbeaten in nine starts over 1600m and it would be a brave man who bets against him.

His was a very emotional win on Thursday night, both for trainer Sean Tarry and jockey Anton Marcus.

However, there could quite a strong challenge for the younger set, including unbeaten Rainbow Bridge and One World, and now Buffalo Bill Cody who will get a northern hemisphere weight allowance.

Betting on the G-BETS Summer Cup to be run over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 1 December.

11-2 Cascapedia7-1 Buffalo Bill Cody, Noble Secret15-2 Takingthepeace17-2 It’s My Turn 9-1 Tilbury Fort 10-1 Coral Fever 14-1 Like A Panther, Secret Potion 20-1 Arctica, Sabina’s Dynasty. 25-1 Cash Time30-1 Deo Juvente, Gambado35-1 Liege, Social Order. 55-1 and upwards others(Be ing supplied by Be ing World www.beingworld.co.za – prices subject to change).

