Horses 16.11.2018 09:56 am

Strong fields in Progress Plates

Ken Nicol
CLASS ACT. Tap O’ Noth has already won the Langerman over 1500m at Kenilworth and looks the runner to beat in race 6 at the course today, a Graduation Plate over 1400m.

Fillies’ race looks a three-way clash.

Two Progress Plates over 1200m at Kenilworth tomorrow provide an excellent opportunity for the better horses to prepare for the coming Graded tests of the Cape season.

Both races have attracted small six-runner line ups but neither lacks quality.

The fillies’ version in Race 5 throws up an excellent betting opportunity in the form of Glen Kotzen’s exciting three-year-old Temple Grafin.

This daughter of Duke Of Marmalade has plenty of speed, and is undefeated in two starts over this trip, including the Grade 3 Debutante at Greyville in July.She then made a most encouraging start to her three-year-old campaign a few weeks ago when only outrun late by top class Clouds Unfold in the Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship over 200m further.

There is ample scope for further improvement, and she is already weighted to win here.

With Anton Marcus retaining the ride she is going to take a power of beating.

Not that the opposition lacks ability.

Fellow youngster Nous Voila is twice Listed-placed over course and distance, and may well have found her last two runs too far. Receiving 3kg she can pose a threat.Lightly raced older filly Sugar Girl is another to consider.

She re-turns from a five-month break but if ready has to be a danger.

The colts’ Progress Plate takes place earlier as Race 2.

Despite the paucity of entries it provides something of a puzzle for bettors.

On paper the two four-year-olds Speedpoint and newly gelded Sand And Sea should dominate at the weights, with a slight preference for the former.

However, both return from rests, and also face a couple of very promising youngsters.

Pleasedtomeetyou has won both sprint starts, and seems certain to prove far be er than his merit rating of 96.

