Lady In Black lowers the colours of Oh Susanna

Dennis Drier’s rip-roaring start to his Cape campaign continued at Kenilworth yesterday when Lady In Black lowered the colours of Equus Horse Of The Horse Oh Susanna in the mini Paddock Stakes which masqueraded as a Pinnacle race.

Remarkably six of the seven runners are Graded winners, with Red Ginger the poor relation.

Allowed to start at 15-2 despite finishing within 0.75 lengths of Oh Susanna in the Grade 1 Wool-avington 2000, Lady In Black raced handy, and got first run on the 5-4 favourite when pacemakers Red Ginger and Goodtime Gal cried enough 300m out.

Oh Susanna followed her through and had every chance over the final 200m, but there was still 0.75 lengths between them at the line.

Recent Diana Stakes winner Love To Boogie caught the eye running on from last to take third place a further length away, and is clearly still on the upgrade.

Supported Brave Move stayed on for fourth, while the rested Hashtagyolo tasted defeat for the first time, and trailed in last of the seven.

Trainer Drier was impressed and said he had been telling people “that this was a different Lady In Black to last year – and I’m glad I was proved right”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.