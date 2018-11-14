Betting World offers same-horse doubles

Betting World has some won-derfully innovative same-horse doubles available to the public for tomorrow evening’s Grade 3 Victory Moon Stakes over 1800m and the Grade 1 G-BETS Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 1 December.

The favourite double, at 3-1 is for Like A Panther to place in both races.At odds of 7-2 you have his stable companion, Takingthepeace, to do the same thing.

As you go up the scale where one runner has to win one of the races and place in the other then obviously the price goes up.

You can get 45-1 on Like A Panther doing the win double and 66-1 for Takingthepeace to succeed in both.Below are the current odds betting offered on the more fancied runners.

However if you fancy going for a couple of long shots then pop into one of the Betting World shops or go on line to www.bet-tingworld.co.za.Betting World odds on Victory Moon, Summer Cup same horse doubles.

3-1 Like A Panther (Place Vic-tory Moon + Place Summer Cup)7-2 Takingthepeace (Place Vic-tory Moon + Place Summer Cup)5-1 Arctica (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)9-1 Sabina’s Dynasty (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)10-1 Deo Juvente (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)12-1 Like A Panther (Win Vic-tory Moon + Place Summer Cup)14-1 Like A Panther ( Place Vic-tory Moon + Win Summer Cup), Full Mast (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup), Taking-thepeace (Win Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup) 16-1 Liege (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)18-1 Takingthepeace (Place Victory Moon + Win Summer Cup)20-1 Dawn Assault (Place Vic-tory Moon + Place Summer Cup)22-1 Arctica (Win Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup), Cash Time (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)25-1 Arctica (Place Victory Moon + Win Summer Cup)40-1 Deo Juvente (Win Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup), Sabi-na’s Dynasty (Win Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)45-1 Like A Panther (Win Vic-tory Moon + Win Summer Cup), Sabina’s Dynasty (Place Vic-tory Moon + Win Summer Cup), French Navy (Place Victory Moon + Place Summer Cup)50-1 Deo Juvente (Place Victo-ry Moon + Win Summer Cup) 55-1 Bulleting Home (Place Vic-tory Moon + Place Summer Cup)66-1 Takingthepeace (Win Vic-tory Moon + Win Summer Cup)(NB: Prices are subject to change).

