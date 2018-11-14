Marcus to rescue punters at Greyville

Punters will face a tricky eight-event card at the Greyville Polytrack today, but jockey Anton Marcus could throw them a life-line.

His first strike is likely to come in Race 2 when teamed up with Brett Crawford-trained Neria in a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1600m.

This four-year-old showed smart improvement in her last two runs when placed in the Western Cape over 1600m.

Coming off a turf lay-off and refreshed after a sprint in a 1000m barrier trial, this Silvano filly should open her KZN campaign with a win.Marcus has a bright chance of success in Race 3 when aboard Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Chipofftheoldblok, who contests a Maiden Plate over 1600m.

This three-year-old raider has been threatening a win in recent outings in Gauteng and could crack his maiden win this time, more so, with the advantage of a good draw.

Watch out for Marcus in Race 7 when he partners Glen Kotzen-trained Chestnut’s Charm in a FM 68 Handicap over 2000m.

This Western Cape four-year-old, who is long overdue her second career win, comes off a promising last run when having her first outing in KZN after a rest.

Ridden by Marcus, she ran stoutly from near last to finish a 1.65-length fifth out of 12 in a 1900m MR 68 Handicap.

This filly will be tough to beat this time when stepping out much fitter and racing over the extra distance.

Marcus is unlikely to miss in Race 8 when he takes the ride again on Sean Tarry-trained Field-marshal Fenix in a 1400m MR 72 Handicap.

This two-time winner has been placed in his last five starts – the most recent of which was a good second with Marcus up in a Graduation Handicap over the course and distance,

