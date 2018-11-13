Snowdance to be aimed at the Queen’s Plate, Majorca Stakes

Last season’s Cape Fillies Guineas and Majorca winner Snowdance will start off at Kenilworth on 8 December, either in the Southern Cross over 1000m or in a 1400m Pinnacle Stakes for fillies and mares, after pleasing in a racecourse gallop on Sunday.

Justin Snaith said: “I wouldn’t mind trying her in a sprint but I will have a look at the pinnacle. She then goes for the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (5 January) before aiming for a second Majorca Stakes.”

She was ridden by Richard Fourie in a solo spin over 1000m a er being accompanied to the start by a companion who fol-lowed her home 200m behind.

The gallop didn’t reveal much other than that she is in good shape.

Three-time Grade 1 winner Oh Susanna begins her campaign in a Pinnacle Stakes for fillies and mares over 1600m at Kenilworth on Thursday when the opposition includes Brave Move, Lady In Black and the unbeaten Hashtagyolo.

Snaith also worked Durban July winner Do It Again (Fourie) with the Grade 2 Kuda Gold Bracelet winner Miyabi Gold (Athandiwe Mgudlwa) over 1500m at a good clip.

Do It Again tracked the fi lly but was always going the better. He drew upsides in the straight and eased past over 200m out.

He was impressive.

“Do It Again will start in the Green Point Stakes and I will use the race as a prep for the Queen’s Plate. He should be 90% for the latter and 100% for the Met.”

Vaughan Marshall worked unbeaten Cape Guineas hope One World with Anton Marcus up over 1400m with last season’s Guineas winner Tap O’ Noth.

The older horse led and, although One World had to be ridden to join the leader, he appeared to be going the better once he did get upsides.

Marshall said: “I was very happy with both horses. One World runs in the Concord Cup on 24 November 24 while Tap O’ Noth starts in the Green Point Stakes before going for the Queen’s Plate and the Met.”

