Hewitson to blow hot at Fairview

The Tara Laing stable has a strong hand with three runners in Race 3 and main event at Fairview today – the Racing Association Pinnacle Stakes – but the one most likely to lead the trio’s attack in this 1600m contest is top-weight Afrikaburn with champion jockey Lyle Hewitson aboard.

This seven-year-old recorded his fifth career win four runs back when slow out and scoring decisively in the Fairview 1400.

He fared creditably in his next two outings when carrying 61kg and finishing third and second in Pinnacle events over 1600m and 1400m.

The gelding was not disgraced in his subsequent run when just missing the frame in the 1600m Founders Trophy.

However, the seasoned campaigner returns refreshed a er a 70-day break, and with Hewitson aboard for the first time, the combination could be in the winner’s enclosure.

Expect a strong challenge from his nine-time winning stable-mate, Stormy Eclipse, with Chase Maujean up.

Also worthy of consideration are Streak Of Silver (Teaque Gould) and Kimberley Star (Greg Cheyne), both out of Alan Greeff ’s yard.

Hewitson could get punters away to a profitable start in Race 1 when teamed up with Yvette Bremner-trained Coal in a 1000m Maiden Plat, and the combination also has a bright chance of success in Race 2 with Malinda who contests a Maiden Plate (F&M) over 1400m.

Bremner-trained March Music (Hewitson) looks a stand-out bet in Race 5, a Guineas Plate for fillies over 1400m.

This ultra-consistent novice went under narrowly with Hewitson aboard in a feature event last time, and should be rewarded against lesser company with the best draw

