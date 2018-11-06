De Kock horses top being

Runners from the Mike de Kock yard dominate the betting for the R2-million G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein Race-course on Saturday 1 December.

Of the top nine horses in the betting, five are from the De Kock yard, including the top three.

Noble Secret has lost some support at Betting World and has dried to 7-1 after his unplaced run in last Saturday’s Grade 2 Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile over 1600m at Turffontein.

However, the track ran fast and he battled to keep up with the field but did run on well to finish just 4.20 lengths off winner Coral Fever.

However, one horse who did please the public was four-year-old Irish-bred Buff alo Bill Cody, who ran away from his opposition in Race 11 to win as he liked.

He had not run since 31 May and was expected to need the run but he ended up winning by 3.70 lengths.

That saw his merit rating rise from 94 to 102 and means if he should take his place in the Summer Cup he will carry a light weight. He and stablemate Cascapedia are at 8-1 along with Gold Cup winner It’s My Turn.

Charity Mile runner-up and winner, Tilbury Fort and Coral Fever, are at 10-1 and 11-1 respectively with Like A Panther at 14-1 and Takingthepeace at 16-1.

The last two are also from the De Kock yard.

Made To Conquer is also at 16-1. Betting World’s betting on the R2-million G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup on Saturday 1 December.

7-1 Noble Secret; 8-1 Buffalo Bill Cody, Cascapedia, It’s My Turn; 10-1 Tilbury Fort; 11-1 Coral Fever; 14-1 Like A Pan-ther; 16-1 Made To Conquer, Takingthepeace; 25-1 and up-wards others.

