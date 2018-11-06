Coral Fever tops weights for the G1 Summer Cup

Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile winner Coral Fever has been allowed top weight of 60kg for the R2-million G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 1 December.

Coral Fever came from a long way back to win the 1600m race last Saturday and will be even better over this 2000m on the Stand-side track.

It was a superb ride from Muzi Yeni, who knows this son of Judpot well, that got him up to beat Tilbury Fort by a short head and he only ended up with a 1kg penalty for his victory.

The Robbie Sage-trained run-ner will have to give loads of weight to the balance of the fi eld as the next runner in the weights is Cascapedia from the Mike de Kock stable and she will carry 54.5kg.

There are quite a few runners who have been allowed 54kg and they are Hero’s Honour, Roy Had Enough, It’s My Turn, Liege and Made To Conquer.

Hero’s Honour has not been seen in action since winning the Grade 1 SA Derby over 2450m last season.

It’s My Turn won the Gold Cup and seems to have a new life on the track since running over ground.

However, what is interesting is that Vodam Durban July second-placed Made To Conquer from the Justin Snaith yard is one of two horses who have been supplement-ed into the Summer Cup.

The other is Paul Laff erty-trained Dark Moon Rising.

The concern for many trainers is that their charges could be under sufferance as their weights will have to be lifted to the minimum.

There were also a number of runners scratched from the race and they are Safe Harbour and Tambalang from the Sean Tarry yard, Puget Sound, Silver Thursday and Pietro Mascagni from the De Kock yard and Dorrie Sham-trained Captain Splendid.

Entries and weights for the R2-million G-BETS Gauteng Summer Cup (Grade 1) over 2000m at Turff ontein on Saturday 1 December.

CORAL FEVER (R R Sage) 60.0CASCAPEDIA (M F De Kock) 54.5HERO’S HONOUR (G M Alexander) 54.0IT’S MY TURN (D Kannemeyer) 54.0LIEGE (S G Tarry) 54.0MADE TO CONQUER (S J Snaith) 54.0ROY HAD ENOUGH (F Robinson) 54.0ROMANY PRINCE (O A Ferraris) 53.5SABINA’S DYNASTY (P A Peter) 53.0DAWN ASSAULT (S J Gray) 52.5LIKE A PANTHER (M F De Kock) 52.5SOCIAL ORDER (S G Tarry) 52.5BULLETING HOME (S G Tarry) 52.0CROWD PLEASER (J J van Vuuren) 52.0FULL MAST (M/A Azzie) 52.0NOBLE SECRET (M F De Kock) 52.0TILBURY FORT (S G Tarry) 52.0DEO JUVENTE (G V Woodruff ) 51.5TAKINGTHEPEACE (M F De Kock) 51.5ARCTICA (M/A Azzie) 51.0INFAMOUS FOX (C Dawson) 51.0DARK MOON RISING (P V Laff erty) 50.5SECRET POTION (G V Woodruff ) 50.5FRENCH NAVY (S G Tarry) 50.0TANDAVA (G Terzi) 50.0BUFFALO BILL CODY (M F De Kock) 49.5FORT EMBER (P A Peter) 49.0CASH TIME (A B Fortune) 48.5BANKABLE TEDDY (D Nieuwenhuizen) 48.0ROY’S RIVIERA (F Robinson) 48.0MR WINSOME (M N Houdalakis) 47.5SYLVAN ON FIRE (C Dawson) 47.5GAMBADO (A G Laird) 47.0SILVER GOD (S G Tarry) 46.0TOP SHOT (G M Alexander) 45.5DIVINE ODYSSEY (J J van Vuuren) 45.0SOLDIER ON (S T Pe igrew) 45.0WARRIOR’S REST (S G Tarry) 45.0AMERICAN LANDING (B Crawford) 44.5KILRAIN (M F De Kock) 44.0THE RISING LEGEND (G V Woodruff ) 44.0ROYAL UTOPIA (C Dawson) 43.5INSIGNIS (G V Woodruff ) 43.0ORPHEUS (M/A Azzie) 43.0TOP CLASSMAN (F Robinson) 42.0FULL OF ATTITUDE (J A Soma) 41.5ODD ROB (G M Alexander) 41.5TIRZAN (J A Soma) 40.0WHOSETHEBOSSNOW (G V Woodruff ) 39.0

