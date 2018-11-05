 
menu
Horses 5.11.2018 02:35 pm

Follow Crawford’s Aussie

Ken Nicol
KENILWORTH, CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, 2017/01/28, WHISKY BARON is the winner of the 2017 Sun Met! Trained by Brett Crawford and ridden to victory by jockey Greg Cheyne! , The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm, It's official: Sun International is taking over the reins of South Africa's most prestigious horse-racing event under a new name, The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm. The official theme of The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm is Decades of Glamour. Picture: Adrian de Kock

KENILWORTH, CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, 2017/01/28, WHISKY BARON is the winner of the 2017 Sun Met! Trained by Brett Crawford and ridden to victory by jockey Greg Cheyne! , The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm, It's official: Sun International is taking over the reins of South Africa's most prestigious horse-racing event under a new name, The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm. The official theme of The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm is Decades of Glamour. Picture: Adrian de Kock

The signs were there when owners Wayne Kieswetter and Craig Carey alighted from the former’s helicopter shortly before race time.

It was a nondescript day’s racing on Saturday at Kenilworth, but one who has to be a horse to follow is imported Australian filly Mushi Sterek, who cantered to victory over a decent looking maiden field in Race 1.

The signs were there when owners Wayne Kieswetter and Craig Carey alighted from the former’s helicopter shortly before race time.

This daughter of Stratum led from the jump, and eventually cantered in untroubled by five lengths in a time of 70.81 seconds, which was the fastest recorded in any of the four 1200m events on the day.

“I’ve never ridden a horse with such a sensitive mouth, so congrats to the team for getting her here,” said Anton Marcus post-race.

“She’s immature and needs to strengthen up. She has a lot of scope, but we need to plan care-fully and go slowly with her,” was how trainer Brett Crawford summed it up.

Readers of Racing Express should have had a good day, as the suggested TAB double given in Friday’s edition of Hemero (10-3) and Captain’s Treasure (26-10) arrived without any real fuss.

First up was best bet on the card Hemero in Race 5.

This Thomas Crown filly showed her close- up fifth in the Diana Stakes was no fluke when she ran on to outdo useful three-year-old Strawberry Wine by a comfort-able 1.25-lengths.

It was a welcome gift for trainer Mike Robinson on his birthday, and he revealed post-race that he had been very confident.

“The way she ran on from last in the Diana I couldn’t see her getting beaten in this field,” he said.

Then in Race 7 frontrunner Captain’s Treasure made full use of apprentice Louis Burke’s claim to score a gutsy 0.75-length win in the FM 68 Handicap over 1000m.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.