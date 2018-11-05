Follow Crawford’s Aussie

It was a nondescript day’s racing on Saturday at Kenilworth, but one who has to be a horse to follow is imported Australian filly Mushi Sterek, who cantered to victory over a decent looking maiden field in Race 1.

The signs were there when owners Wayne Kieswetter and Craig Carey alighted from the former’s helicopter shortly before race time.

This daughter of Stratum led from the jump, and eventually cantered in untroubled by five lengths in a time of 70.81 seconds, which was the fastest recorded in any of the four 1200m events on the day.

“I’ve never ridden a horse with such a sensitive mouth, so congrats to the team for getting her here,” said Anton Marcus post-race.

“She’s immature and needs to strengthen up. She has a lot of scope, but we need to plan care-fully and go slowly with her,” was how trainer Brett Crawford summed it up.

Readers of Racing Express should have had a good day, as the suggested TAB double given in Friday’s edition of Hemero (10-3) and Captain’s Treasure (26-10) arrived without any real fuss.

First up was best bet on the card Hemero in Race 5.

This Thomas Crown filly showed her close- up fifth in the Diana Stakes was no fluke when she ran on to outdo useful three-year-old Strawberry Wine by a comfort-able 1.25-lengths.

It was a welcome gift for trainer Mike Robinson on his birthday, and he revealed post-race that he had been very confident.

“The way she ran on from last in the Diana I couldn’t see her getting beaten in this field,” he said.

Then in Race 7 frontrunner Captain’s Treasure made full use of apprentice Louis Burke’s claim to score a gutsy 0.75-length win in the FM 68 Handicap over 1000m.

