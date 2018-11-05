Just Ask to make amends

Unfortunately, Corrie Lensley-trained Just Ask Me did not have an answer at Flamingo Park last week over 1600m but could have a big say at the same venue to-day when teamed up with Muzi Yeni again and contesting Race 7, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1300m.

This seven-time winner over 1400m was never headed in his penultimate outing when carrying 62.5kg with Yeni up and scoring decisively by 6.75-lengths in a MR 84 Handicap.

The seven-year-old was not disgraced next time when carrying 58.5kg and finishing third out of 13 in a 1600m Pinnacle Stakes.

This gelding will be tough to beat this time when carrying the same weight over less ground.

But expect a bold bid from top-weight Roquebrune (Ryan Munger) out of Stephanie Miller’s stable.

This six-year-old posted a gutsy eighth career win in his penultimate outing with Munger aboard in a 1400m Pinnacle Stakes.

He failed to get a blow in next time in a 1000m Pinnacle contest, but could be a big threat this time over the extra distance, more so, with the advantage of pole position.

However, do not hastily dismiss Roquebrune’s stable companion Red Special (Wes Marwing) after an indifferent last run.

Seven of this six-year-old’s 13 wins were in Pinnacle contests and he is likely to bounce right back to form.

Expect another stout effort from another Stephanie Miller runner, Soviet Cosmonaut (Mathew Thackeray).

This six-time winner was an encouraging second out of 13 last time when having the worst draw in a 1600m Pinnacle Stakes. This five-year-old could make his presence felt again when carrying 53.5kg once more.

