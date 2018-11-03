There will be no losers in today’s Charity Mile

Sixteen charities will share in a R1-million purse as their selected horses run on their behalf in the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile.

The charity that draws the winning horse will go away with R150 000, while the second-placed horse will earn its charity R100 000, the third and fourth-placed runners will earn R75 000, with the balance of the charities taking home R50 000 each.

This is one race where there are no losers.

Each charity is represented by a celebrity who will join in to cheer home their horses.

The 16 celebrities include three people from the world of boxing – former WBA Junior Lightweight titleholder Brian Mitchell and two current world champions in Kevin Lerena and Hekkie Budler, as well as television and radio presenters Alex Caige, Kriya Gangiah, Neil Andrews and Relebogile Mabotja.

Others are former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena, who led the team in the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, actors Pallance Dladla, Sdumo Mtshali, Kabelo Moalusi, Hildegardt Whites and Joanne Reyneke, plus dancer and choreographer Thandy Matlala and singers Nhlanhla Nciza and Moneoa.

The main focus of the charities who will benefit from the race is children and education, and they are: Khangezile Primary, the Peermont Education Trust – University Programme, The Star Christmas Fund, Scarce Skills Programme, Reahile Primary, The National Horse Trust, RP Maphanzela Primary, Peermont Hotel School, Fortune Kunene Primary, Star Schools, Grade R Programme, San Michele Home, Welamlambo Primary, Thembimfundo Primary, Nalibali, Nageng Primary.

At the centre of it all are the 16 magnificent racehorses and Noble Secret from the Mike de Kock yard has been priced up favourite at 3/1.

He could prove hard to beat and is the choice of Form Focus columnist Piere Strydom.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.