Isle De France to be crowned the princess

If like me, you’re a believer of the saying you are only as good as your last performance, then it could pay to side with trainer Mike de Kock’s sensational racing machine, Isle De France, when she lines up in tomorrow’s Grade 3 HSH Princess Charlene Starling Stakes over 1400m on the Turffontein Standside track.

De Kock sends out a three-pronged attack in this event, the other two fillies being Ghaalla and Nafaayes.

Jockey arrangements suggest the expensive R5-million Ghaalla is the outfit’s first choice, simply because Randall Simons has opted to take the ride.

Interestingly, I sat down with De Kock and Simons two weeks ago to discuss his Dubai string and when Ghaalla and Isle De France were mentioned, he pulled no punches, stating: “Ghaalla is a very good horse.

I just fear she’ll have to go against that grey filly (Isle De France) one of these days. But that’s horse racing. The best face best.”

Many may argue that Isle De France is an unknown quantity, having only raced once, and this may be true, but sometimes it’s not about who you beat but rather how you beat them.

She made an absolute mockery of rivals under Gavin Lerena, winning by an extending 4.10 lengths over 1450m on the Inside track – a performance that left many speechless, including her rider!

A daughter of Var, she comes into this contest shouldering level-weights with her stable companions at 58kg, jumps from an advantageous No 7 draw and appears far be er than her merit rating of 89 suggests.

Ghaalla ran an absolute cracker in the Grade 2 FM Joburg Spring Challenge in her latest offering, making up 5.40 lengths over the last 250m, finishing an eye-catching 0.60 lengths behind stablemate Cascapedia, who is highly rated.

This will mark Ghaalla’s third run after a lengthy layoff so should strip a lot fitter and improve tons.

It could pay to take boxed Swingers and Exactas featuring this De Kock pair, however, for the Pick 6 I advise you add Celtic Sea from the Sean Tarry yard – a three-year-old who is actually weighted to win.

We last saw this daughter of Captain Al in action when impressively overcoming a wide draw in the Grade 2 Golden Slipper over 1400m at Greyville, defeating a game Mazari by the whisker margin of 0.15 lengths.

That form lines has produced three win-ners and multiple runners-up and third place fi nishers, which only strengthens Celtic Sea’s chances.

Long-time collaborator, jockey S’manga ‘Bling’ Khumalo retains the ride.

The pair have teamed up five times for two wins, two seconds and a fourth – outstanding form.

Celtic Sea actually finished 3.85 lengths ahead of Ghaalla in her penultimate start, and could con-fi rm superiority jumping from a decent No 9 draw in this 15-horse field.

The only real chink in this three-year-old filly’s armour is the fact she returns from a 119-day stint off the racetrack, so could suffer from ring-rustiness – tread lightly!

For the Quartet, I suggests you fl oat Isle De France, Ghaalla and Celtic Sea with as many runners as possible.

