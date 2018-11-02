Sylvan, Lerena to set the turf on fire

Trainer Candice Dawson’s yard is in exquisite form, and she could make the headlines once more when her classy five-year-old mare Sylvan On Fire competes in the Yellowwood Handicap (Grade 3) over 1800m at Turffontein tomorrow.

She ran her socks off in her latest performance when producing a devastating turn of foot in the dying stages, impressively making up a mammoth 11.80 lengths over the final 350m, beaten by a rapidly diminishing 2.60 lengths by Cascapedia in a Grade 2 race.

She was in desperate need of a run on that occasion and can be forgiven for that sixth-place finish considering she was returning from a lengthy seven-month stint off the racetrack.

And spread a shoe in running – nothing went her way.She has a lot in her favour.

The only chink in her armour is the shockingly wide No 13 draw she jumps from in this 14-horse field – good thing she has the in-form, former champion jockey Gavin Lerena aboard!

Sylvan On Fire was on a four-run winning streak late last year, so is clearly no slouch.

She is no stranger to this trip having competed twice over it for a gutsy triumph and an uninspiring eighth, which is best ignored, because she was reported as being fatigued.

“Sylvan On Fire is doing well at home and I just hope Gavin (Lere-na) can get her over from No 13 draw,” said Dawson to Phumelela Publishing.

“She should be running at them at the finish. I think both my fillies (Royal Utopia) are well handicapped.”

If brings her “A” game to the racecourse on Saturday after-noon, she will be very hard to outrun.

That last performance earned Sylvan On Fire a merit rating of 91 and considering she shoulders a modest 56kg; a massive 4.5kg less than her main danger Fort Ember, a loss becomes highly unlikely.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.