Weight gives Alyaasaat edge

Two top-class three-year-olds will go head to head in the R250,000 Grham Beck Stakes over 1400m at Turffontein tomorrow – Chimichuri Run and Alyaasaat.

Sean Tarry-trained Chimichuri Run has been a revelation since winning the Grade 3 Umkhomazi Stakes over 1200m at Greyville in July.

He had his comeback run against older horses in the Grade 3 Spring Spree Stakes over 1200m and this son of Trippi came from way off the pace to win easing up.

Even jockey S’manga Khumalo ad-mi ed to being blown away by the manner in which his mount made up the ground.

Chimichuri Run tries 1400m for the first time, and while the manner in which he runs gives the impression he will see out the distance, two previous half-siblings – one by Antonius Pius and the other by Horse Chestnut – who have not travelled further than 1200m.

The other concern is that he is not drawn well at No 10 and he has to concede 3kg to Alyaasaat, who is drawn be er at No 6.

Mike de Kock’s charge has won two of his five starts and has placed in the other three.

In addition, he ran a cracker last time when touched off by Captain Aldo in the Grade 2 Joburg Spring Challenge over 1450m on the Inside track.

He had some class runners behind him, including stable companion Soqrat who beat Alyaasaat by two lengths in the Grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes at Greyville.

The problem facing this Australian-bred son of Dawn Approach is that the De Kocks feel 1400m might be too short.

“Alyaasaat is coming into the race fit and well,” said assistant trainer Mathew de Kock. “He’s actually looking for 1600m and 1800m but he is capable of winning over 1400m.”

Tarry, however, feels Chimi-churi Run will be up to the task.

“He steps up in distance, has a bad draw and gives away weight to the field. However, his ability is not in doubt and while things will need to work out for him when the gates open, he is a massive runner.”

The 3kg he has to give away to Alyaasaat might be the most telling fact and that could tun the race in favour of the De Kock runner.

However, these are the two class runners and one expects them to fight out the finish.

But what if Chimichuri Run finds 1400m to far while Alyaasaat finds it too short?

The runner who could take advantage of that is De Kock’s second runner, Firdoas.

As a filly she gets a further 2.5kg off her back and will carry just 54.5kg.

“She’s a smart filly and can’t be discount-ed with the weight off her back,” said Mathew de Kock.

“She’s a 1400m specialist and should be right there.”Another three-year-old, William The Silent, could give his elders a galloping lesson in the Listed Golden Loom Handicap over 1000m.

He comes into the race carrying just 52kg and the recently gelded son of Var could be too speedy for his opponents.

Muzi Yeni takes the ride for the Robbie Sage yard.

