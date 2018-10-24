Wright’s filly to upstage male rivals

Two Pinnacle Stakes will high-light today’s meeting at Greyville, the first of which could see Alyson Wright-trained Flichity By Farr (Anton Marcus) – one of only two fillies in the 2400m contest – up-stage the boys in Race 5.

This four-time winner has no stamina doubts as her last two wins were achieved over 2000m and 1800m.

She then held her own in top company in her last three outings – finishing second in the 2400m Oaks (Grade 2) at Turffontein, and third in the 2400m Oaks (Grade 3) at Scottsville, and then closing with a gutsy fast-finishing second in the 3000m Gold Vase (Grade 3) at Greyville.

She comes off a three-month layoff , but it is worth noting that the last time she returned after a similar break she carried 56.5kg and was a smart winner over 1800m at Turffontein.

Carrying 56.5kg again she will be tough to beat, more so, with top-flight Marcus aboard.Her main rival could be her three-time winning stable companion Cat’s Legacy (apprentice Ashton Arries) who comes off a smart 2400m double at Scottsville and Greyville with Marcus up.

Best of the others are Crime Victim, Silver Rose and Top Classman.Making most appeal in Race 6, the Pinnacle Stakes for fillies and mares over 1400m is Gavin van Zyl-trained Diamond Noir with in-form Warren Kennedy up.

He was aboard four runs back when the mare scored gamely by 0.50 lengths at Greyville.

She confirmed she is fit and well in her most recent outing when carrying 56.5kg and finishing a promising third in a 1400m MR 90 Handicap at the same course.

With 3.5kg less to shoulder this time she will be tough to beat.

