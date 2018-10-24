It could be third time lucky for Scott Kenny

Trainer Scott Kenny has been having a quiet time of late.

Until yesterday’s Vaal meeting he had registered only one winner so far this season.

But then To The Regiment took the salute in Race 3 yesterday – and a repeat of Kenny’s first success of the season tomorrow could see his tally shoot up to three.

In fairness, he has only saddled 17 horses so far and the horse who got him off the mark in August, Lone Survivor, should also give Kenny win No 3 for the season when he runs in Race 4 at the Vaal in a MR 80 Handicap over 1400m.

Lone Survivor has only raced four times for two wins and a close-up third behind Cumber-land.

He moves up a little in class but he will also carry 2kg less than last time when he won over 1200m on the Turffontein Inside track, reversing his earlier defeat by Cumberland.

What is important is that S’manga Khumalo, who won on the four-year-old gelding last time, is back to take the ride.

He looks to be well above aver-age and the fact that he is coming back from a 61-day break should not have any material affect his performance.

The dangers could be Blue Diamond Road and Shortstop.

Blue Diamond Road is trained by Alec Laird and did not run badly in his comeback race following a five-month layoff.

The form will show that he finished 5.15 lengths be-hind Master Boulder but he was drawn No 10 of 10 runners which is not easy to overcome on the Turffontein Inside track.

The six-year-old gelding was had previously run two successive seconds over 1200m at this course but he has won over the course and distance and has also placed four times in six starts.

Hopefully that last start brings him on and he does not become a victim of the second run after a layoff.

Raymond Danielson takes the ride.Another runner with a good record over this track and trip is Shortstop.

He has raced nine times over 1400m at the Vaal for two wins and four places and he also runs well for apprentice Dennis Schwarz.

