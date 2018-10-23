Changes to Vaal times

Goodman Dadamasi will begin the defence of his Work Riders’ Challenge title at the Vaal race-course this afternoon.

This meeting was scheduled to be run at Turffontein last Thursday but as a result of weather and course-preparation issues a couple of meetings had to be moved around.

That was the case with the work riders’ meeting.

As a result, there are a few changes to the schedule.

Firstly, all races carded for 1450m will now be run over 1400m but all races over 1400m and further will be raced around the turn.

However, the most important factor is that the starting times have been moved for-ward in order to accommodate the Durbanville twilight meeting.

Race 1 will start at 12.10pm, Race 2 at 12.45pm, Race 3 at 1.15pm, Race 4 at 1.55pm, Race 5 – 2.30pm, Race 6 at 3.05pm, Race 7 at 3.40pm, Race 8 at 4.10pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.