Horses 23.10.2018 09:08 am

Changes to Vaal times

PEAK RUN. La Bastide, in her third outing after a rest, looks primed to register a second win at the Vaal today, 12 June 2018. Picture: JC Photographics

As a result, there are a few changes to the schedule.

Goodman Dadamasi will begin the defence of his Work Riders’ Challenge title at the Vaal race-course this afternoon.

This meeting was scheduled to be run at Turffontein last Thursday but as a result of weather and course-preparation issues a couple of meetings had to be moved around.

That was the case with the work riders’ meeting.

Firstly, all races carded for 1450m will now be run over 1400m but all races over 1400m and further will be raced around the turn.

However, the most important factor is that the starting times have been moved for-ward in order to accommodate the Durbanville twilight meeting.

Race 1 will start at 12.10pm, Race 2 at 12.45pm, Race 3 at 1.15pm, Race 4 at 1.55pm, Race 5 – 2.30pm, Race 6 at 3.05pm, Race 7 at 3.40pm, Race 8 at 4.10pm.

