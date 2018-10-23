Snaith has the goods in PE

Despite the possibility of having his horses stranded in the Eastern Cape, Justin Snaith will hold a strong hand in both the R350,000 G-BETS Algoa Cup over 2000m on Sunday and the R150,000 Racing Association Handicap over 1600m on Friday.

Both are Listed races and will be run on the turf track at Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth.

There was a suspected case of African Horse Sickness (AHS) in the area but that has now been confirmed by a laboratory, according to the State Vet in the area.

The strain involved is Type 2, the same strain that was circulating earlier in 2018.

The Type 2 cases earlier this year were all confirmed field strains and not vaccine related, so it is unlikely that this one would be vaccine related.

A 40-day movement restriction into the AHS controlled area of the surrounding 30km radius was implemented immediately the suspect case was reported, and will remain in place for a minimum of 40 days.

Fairview Racecourse is one of the properties within the 30km radius. During this time, movement into the AHS controlled area may only occur via Stop Over Quarantine and any applications for such movement should be directed to move@my-horse.org.za.

Direct movement into the AHS controlled area will be reconsidered at the end of the 40-day period, which will be on or around 20 November.

Despite having his horses stuck in the Eastern Cape for at least 40 days Snaith has brought talented three-year-old Frank Lloyd Wright to contest the Racing Association Stakes.

Although the son of Captain Al took six races to win his maiden, when he did, it was most impressive.

In the Algoa Cup, Snaith saddles Master’s Eye and Magnificent Seven, and the latter, who has Richard Fourie up, has won five of his last six races.

He carries just 54.5kg and should be very hard to beat.

Final field for the R350,000 G-BETS Algoa Cup (Listed) over 2000m at Fairview on Sunday

1 – 9 MASTER’S EYE (S J Snaith) B Fayd’Herbe 60.0 – 100

2 – 4 FIRE IN THE BELLY (A C Greeff ) G Cheyne 59.5 – 993 – 8 STORMY ECLIPSE (T J La-ing) C Maujean 58.0 – 964 – 2 LAWS OF SUCCESSION (Y Bremner) L Hewitson 56.0 – 925 – 1 MAGNIFICENT SEVEN (S J Snaith) R Fourie 54.5 – 916 – 5 MANGROVE (Y Bremner) R Munger 54.5 – 897 – 11 DESERT WISDOM (JVA Strydom) M Thackeray 53.5 – 878 – 7 PLANO (T J Laing) R Khathi 53.5 – 879 – 10 CAPE REBEL (T Spies) J Penny 52.5 – 8510 – 12 STORY OF MY LIFE (G D Smith) M Yeni 52.5 – 8511 – 14 RUN RED (W A Nel) A Andrews 52.0 – 8412 – 13 FRIKKIE (JVA Strydom) …………… 52.0 – 7913 – 6 QUERARI VIKING (S B Kotzen) L J Ferraris 52.0 – 8114 – 3 WILD BRIER (G D Smith) D De Gouveia 52.0 – 70Same Trainer: (1,5) (3,8) (4,6) (7,12) (10,14) Final fi eld for the R150,000 Racing Association Stakes.

(Listed) (for three-year-olds) over 1600m at Fairview on Fri-day1 – 10 FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT (S J Snaith) R Fourie 60.0 – 902 – 8 THE HIGHWAY MAN (G D Smith) S Khathi 60.0 – 803 – 5 POMACEOUS (G D Smith) M Yeni 60.0 – 764 – 4 WILDCAT (G D Smith) C Maujean 60.0 – 765 – 7 CAPE LEOPARD (JVA Stry-dom) K Zechner 60.0 – 726 – 9 HANDRE THE HERO (S B Kotzen) R Munger 60.0 – 727 – 3 EMERITO (G D Smith) C Zackey 60.0 – 698 – 1 MADAME SPEAKER (A C Greeff ) G Cheyne 58.5 – 929 – 2 JUST CHAOS (S B Kotzen) L Mxothwa 57.5 – 8910 – 6 MARCH MUSIC (Y Bremner) L Hewitson 57.5 – 85Same Trainer: (2,3,4,7) (6,9)

