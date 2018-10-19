Querari Viking to get back on winning track

Sharon Kotzen-trained four-time winner Querari Viking could be up to the task today at the Fairview Polytrack where he teams up with in-form jockey Ryan Munger in Race 5 and top-rated event, a MR 90 Handicap over 1600m.

This son of Querari has fared well this season – justifying favouritism three runs back when scoring decisively for the Ormond Ferraris stable in a 2000m MR 74 Handicap at Turffontein.

Then joining Kotzen’s stable, the gelding won with similar authority over 1600m at the Fairview Polytrack.

He was not disgraced in his subsequent outing when sent off favourite as he finished a game runner-up in the Fairview 1800 at the same venue.

This five-year-old has a bright chance to recoup the losses this time when having the best of the draw.

However, he will have to be on guard against five-time winner Streak Of Silver (Greg Cheyne) out of the hot stable of champion Alan Greeff .

This former Cape Town six-year-old showed significant improvement in his most recent outing when having his first run for Greeff ’s yard and running on stoutly to finish a one-length third at the Polytrack in a tough MR 104 Handicap over 1600m.

The geld-ing rates a major threat over the extra distance.Another who deserves respect is Grape Vine (Teaque Gould) from Justin Snaith’s stable.

This six-time winner caught the eye in his last three runs on the Polytrack where he had Gould up and finished second and fourth, and then ridden by Craig Zackey, he followed up with a gutsy fourth in a 2200m Pinnacle Stakes.

He could finish closer this time over the shorter distance.

The pick of the others are Kim-berley Star and Story Of My Life.

