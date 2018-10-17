Marcus to come out firing at Greyville

It could pay dividends following top-flight jockey Anton Marcus today at the Greyville Polytrack where he has a promising book of rides on the eight-event card.

He should have his supporters in the payout queue in Race 1 when teamed up with Paul Peter-trained Awayinthewoods in a 1200m Maiden Plate for three-year-old fillies.

This Gauteng raider can be deemed unlucky last time when backed into the red with Marcus aboard and beaten into second place over 1200m on grass at Greyville.

With the experience gained from that run the consistent filly is unlikely to miss this time.

Next best are Genereight, Firstnavalofficer and Torbenite.

Watch out for Michael Miller-trained Karatage (Marcus) in Race 6.

Marcus’ judgment must be respected as he has stuck with the three-time winning filly after being aboard in her two most recent outings when placed third and fourth.

She will relish the extra 200m this time, and with the advantage of the best draw the combination should recoup losses.

Her main rivals are Hannah’s Answer, Burnburry, Flight Club and Miziara. Marcus could be tough to beat in Race 7 on Yogas Govender-trained Adorable Analia.

With Marcus up and having a much better draw, the filly should be in the winner’s enclosure.

But expect stiff rivalry from Dreams Are Made, Silver Raisin, Pink Cadillac and Sheza Rockstar.

In Race 8, Marcus has a bright chance to close the meeting on a winning note with Alistair Gordon-trained Sigismund who con-tests a 1600m Maiden Plate.

Making most appeal of the rest are Paddingtons Luck, Toronto and Line Of Control.

