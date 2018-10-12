Moreira fails Japanese licence test at the first hurdle

Joao Moreira’s intention to be-come a full-time jockey in Japan hit a significant hurdle on Thursday when the superstar rider failed his initial Japanese Racing Association Jockey (JRA) Licence test.

Moreira is currently riding on a three-month short-term licence in Japan that expires in December. He will now need to wait until next year if he is to have another attempt at a full-time contract.

Foreign jockeys wanting a full-time licence with the JRA are required to complete two tests; first being a written exam which poses a wide range of questions such as the rules, statistics and the history of Japanese racing.

If successful jockeys are then required to conduct a further written test with JRA officials relating to the Japanese language ability – in Japanese.

Once passed the written component, jockeys are then required to complete a speaking test as well.

The JRA has been open to foreign jockeys applying for a full-time licence since 2013 and Mirco Demuro and Christophe Lemaire are the only two who have been successful.

Moreira dropped a bombshell in June when he announced his decision to leave Hong Kong at the end of last season in a bid to attempt to ride full-time in Japan.

The Brazilian won three consecutive premierships in Hong Kong before being beaten by Australian Zac Purton last season.

