 
menu
Horses 2.10.2018 10:06 am

Enable, Cracksman stand their ground for the Arc

SUPERB PERFORMANCE. Super filly Enabled gives the field a hiding in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Chantilly yesterday, giving jockey Frankie Dettori his fifth victory in this race. Picture: The Guardian

SUPERB PERFORMANCE. Super filly Enabled gives the field a hiding in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Chantilly yesterday, giving jockey Frankie Dettori his fifth victory in this race. Picture: The Guardian

Sea Of Class’n connections will need to cough up nearly R2 million to supplement their charge into the race.

The main contenders for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, including the John Gosden-trained pair of Enable and Cracksman, have stood their ground following Monday’s first forfeit stage.

From an original entry of 95 the field was pared down to 22 at the first of four declaration stages this week, with connections of contenders such as Sea Of Class and Crystal Ocean having until mid-morning tomorrow to decide whether to pay €120,000 (R1.974 million) to add their horses to the final field.

Paddy Power and Betfair make last year’s winner Enable their 11-10 favourite and went “Non-Runner No Bet” for the Arc on Monday.

Other leading names to feature among the current list for Sunday’s Group 1 is Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Waldgeist, one of four remaining entries for Andre Fabre.

At this stage the seven-time Arc-winning trainer also fields the Godolphin trio of Talismanic, Cloth Of Stars and Prix Vermeille winner Kitesurf.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of those to still feature, with William Hill St Leger winner Kew Gardens and Flag Of Honour – who won the Comer Group-sponsored Irish version – both on the list.

Speaking at the Curragh on Sunday, O’Brien said of his potential Arc day squad: “It’s looking as if Kew Gardens will run in the Arc once we are happy with him during the week.

And we might run another couple.

Kew Gardens in full bloom to deny Lah Ti Dar and give O’Brien another St Leger”Magic Wand will probably go for the Prix de l’Opera, while we’re looking at running Pink Dogwood in the Marcel Boussac and Broome in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

“British-trained interest also comes in the form of the Roger Varian-trained Defoe and Salouen for Sylvester Kirk, while Study Of Man, Neuosc and Bateel add further strength to the French challenge.

Clincher is confirmed as the sole runner from Japan. – Racingpost.com

Being: 11-10 Enable, 7-2 Sea Of Class, 8-1 Waldgeist, 12-1 Cracks-man, 14-1 Kew Gardens, 16-1 Crystal Ocean, 25-1 and upwards others.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 2 JIKA

VALUE BET

RACE 6 No 7 NAUTICUS

RACE MEETING

2 October 2018 FAIRVIEW

hot tips of the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.