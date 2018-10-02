Enable, Cracksman stand their ground for the Arc

The main contenders for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, including the John Gosden-trained pair of Enable and Cracksman, have stood their ground following Monday’s first forfeit stage.

From an original entry of 95 the field was pared down to 22 at the first of four declaration stages this week, with connections of contenders such as Sea Of Class and Crystal Ocean having until mid-morning tomorrow to decide whether to pay €120,000 (R1.974 million) to add their horses to the final field.

Paddy Power and Betfair make last year’s winner Enable their 11-10 favourite and went “Non-Runner No Bet” for the Arc on Monday.

Other leading names to feature among the current list for Sunday’s Group 1 is Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Waldgeist, one of four remaining entries for Andre Fabre.

At this stage the seven-time Arc-winning trainer also fields the Godolphin trio of Talismanic, Cloth Of Stars and Prix Vermeille winner Kitesurf.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of those to still feature, with William Hill St Leger winner Kew Gardens and Flag Of Honour – who won the Comer Group-sponsored Irish version – both on the list.

Speaking at the Curragh on Sunday, O’Brien said of his potential Arc day squad: “It’s looking as if Kew Gardens will run in the Arc once we are happy with him during the week.

And we might run another couple.

Kew Gardens in full bloom to deny Lah Ti Dar and give O’Brien another St Leger”Magic Wand will probably go for the Prix de l’Opera, while we’re looking at running Pink Dogwood in the Marcel Boussac and Broome in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

“British-trained interest also comes in the form of the Roger Varian-trained Defoe and Salouen for Sylvester Kirk, while Study Of Man, Neuosc and Bateel add further strength to the French challenge.

Clincher is confirmed as the sole runner from Japan. – Racingpost.com

Being: 11-10 Enable, 7-2 Sea Of Class, 8-1 Waldgeist, 12-1 Cracks-man, 14-1 Kew Gardens, 16-1 Crystal Ocean, 25-1 and upwards others.

