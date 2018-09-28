Champion Hewitson to star at Fairview

Champion jockey Lyle Hewitson has some promising rides at the Fairview Polytrack today.

One such ride is the Yvette Bremner-trained seven-time winner Gimme The Stars who lines up in Race 7 and feature event, the Fairview 1800, a Non-Black Type contest over 1800m.

This seven-time winner has been holding form well at both the turf and the Polytrack.

Hewitson was aboard the gelding five runs back when scoring with authority in a MR 92 Handicap over 1800m on turf.

Then switched to the Polytrack three runs later the five-year-old was a short-head second in a 2000m Pinnacle Stakes.

He followed that up with a fast-finishing 0.75-length win in the 1600m Founders Trophy at the same venue.

The extra distance this time will be more to his liking and he should complete the double.

His principal rival is Yvette Bremner-trained five-time winner Mangrove (Ryan Munger).

This five-year-old racked up three wins in a row over 1900m at the Polytrack.

Another who warrants consideration is Sharon Kotzen-trained Querari Viking (Luyolo Mxothwa).

This four-time winner comes off two smart wins at Turffontein over 2000m and 1600m at the Fairview Polytrack.

Also in with claims is Justin Snaith-trained Sabbatical (Teaque Gould) who has been holding form since posting a fine double at Fair-view.

This four-year-old returns refreshed a er a short rest and could pose a threat.Next best is Fire In The Belly and Western Wu.

