De Kock rolls out three big guns for the Grand Heritage

Mike de Kock has launched a formidable assault on the World Sports Being Grand Heritage (Non-Black Type) to be run over 1475m down the Vaal straight on Saturday 29 September.

The Randjesfontein maestro entered three high-profile, potent runners – Mujallad, Pietro Mascagni and Hakeem – at the supplementary entry stage on Monday and all three were named in the final 28-horse field for the R750,000 “gallop for glory”.

All three drew being support from the minute the line-up was announced yesterday, with Pietro Mascagni installed in second place on the boards at 9-2, just below Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Mardi Gras (33-10), who has been ruling favourite since first entries nearly a month ago.

Mujallad is third favourite at 11-1 while Hakeem slots in at 18-1.

Mujallad will carry top weight of 61kg, off a Merit Rating of 101. The Australian-bred son of Redoute’s Choice is a three-time winner from 12 runs and recently finished a decent third behind rising star Chimichuri Run over 1200m. Cape Town jockey Bernard Fayd’Herbe will travel up north to partner the four-year-old.

Next in the weights are Fin-cha on from Gokhan Terzi’s yard, Kings Archer from Stuart Pe igrew and Zouaves from Geoff Woodruff – all allowed 61kg.

The latter had been second favourite but dried with the arrival of the De Kock squad and is now available at 13-1.

De Kock’s Pietro Mascagni returned from a six-month break at Turffontein on Saturday and showed his class in winning a 1450m handicap fresh at 7-1. Stable rider Randall Simons did the honours and will attempt to do so again.

Favourite Mardi Gras will carry 56.5kg and Gavin Lerena, the Grand Heritage “king” thanks to his victories in the first two runnings of this innovative race.

Mardi Gras starts from No 26 gate, which connections will be pleased about, though draws are not vital in the cavalry charge down the straight at the riverside course.

The Grand Heritage is open to all horses and the fi nal fi eld is by way of invitation from racing operator Phumelela.

There are few surprise ommisions in the 2018 line-up.

De Kock-trained Noble Secret, at MR 106 horse given 64.5kg when 58 names cam up at the first entry stage, was scratched – as was Gary Alexander’s Unagi, another 25-1 shot in the early being.

Being: 33-10 Mardi Gras9-2 Pietro Mascagni11-1 Mujallad13-1 Zouaves16-1 Rings And Things 18-1 Hakeem20-1 Irish Pride, Bold Viking, Tsitsikamma Dance25-1 Divine Odyssey, Soldier On, Sail For Joy28-1 Daffi q33-1 Kings Archer, African Ruler, Chepardo, Count Tassilo;35-1 Purple Diamond40-1 and upwards the others.

Field for the Heritage

R750,000 WSB Grand Heritage (Non-Black Type) over 1475m on the Vaal Outside turf track on 29 September 2018 (No, draw, name, weight, MR, equipment, jockey, trainer):

