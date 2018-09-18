Two Vaal meetings moved to Turffontein

The race meetings programmed for the Vaal Classic track this Thursday 20 September and Thursday 27 September have been switched to the Turffontein Inside track.

The change in venue has necessitated changing the distance of Race 5 at this Thursday’s meeting from 2400m to 2600m.

Trainers with runners engaged for the meeting have until 15:00 Tuesday 18 September to with-draw runners on account of the change in racecourse.

The rapid grass growth normally triggered by the arrival of spring has been stunted at the Vaal this year by recent cold snaps coupled with a severe frost.

The net result is that in spite of the best efforts of the track staff , there is excessive wear and tear in several sections of the Vaal Classic course, particularly on the turn.

This became evident at last Thursday’s meeting on the Classic surface, but a er a track inspection the next day, it was decided to leave the track for the weekend to see if the warmer weather could stimulate grass growth sufficiently for racing to take place at the course this Thursday if the false rail was moved to zero.

Track staff , in conjunction with trainers, jockeys and stipendiary stewards, held a full inspection of the track yesterday and it was then decided to switch the next two meetings to Turffontein.

Jay Harrielall, Phumelela’s General Manager: Racing Operations, said: “The track inspection revealed that the wisest option was to move the meetings scheduled for the Classic track on 20 and 27 September to Turffontein.”

It should be noted that the three 2400m races programmed for 27 September will now be run over 2600m

