Boeing ready for takeoff

The Garth Puller outfit has start-ed the new season in top form, and his Boeing City has a big winning shout in Race 6 at Scottsville to-day.

This Sail From Seattle filly is no stranger to this 1000m course.

She followed up an easy station-to-station maiden win with a close-up third behind battle-hardened mare Miss Varlicious, She was hanging in over the final 400m, and with only three runs behind her there should be plenty of improvement to come.

Promising apprentice Serino Moodley retains the ride, she certainly isn’t in over her head at FM 68 level, and would be a solid first choice.Above Eleven looks the main danger.

While kept to the Polytrack recently, she is effective on turf, and has Anton Marcus up.

One win and eight places in 15 starts tells you she is some-thing of a bridesmaid though, and that trend could well continue.

The Louis Goosen pair of Rosie Bubbles and Fancifully look best of the rest. As usual Marcus is most unlikely to go home empty-handed, and partners the other standout horse with a winning chance, La Duchesse in Race 3 .

She made eye-catching late progress when trying this trip last time, and with only two runs on the board must have more in the tank.

She meets a limited looking bunch of maiden females, and re-ally should be too good. Top value bet is Hannah’s Answer in Race 7.

This Wendy Whitehead-trained mare looked a winner until the last few strides last time, and with Luke Ferraris taking off the 2.5kg again is sure to set a good tempo up front

