Horses 31.8.2018 11:18 am

Juvenile Chimichuri out to prove he can run

Jack Milner

Tarry’s charge to show juvenile form still holding.

One expects to see improvement from your younger horses as they start to tackle their older and more experienced rivals.

The issue is often the speed of that improvement as some horses mature a lot quicker than others.

The Grade 3 Spring Spree Stakes is the first feature of the new season  on  the  Highveld  and  the  first  youngster  to  be  tested  at  a  top  level  is  Chimichuri  Run,  who  takes  on  some  runners  with  a  wealth  of  experience  in  this  R250,000  race  over  1200m  on  the  Turffontein  Standside  track.

The  meeting  also  features  two  carryovers;  for  the  Pick  6  and  a  Quartet.The  Pick  6  MEGAPOOL ,  which  will  start  in  Race  4,   will  have  a  R750,  000  carryover  and  build  up  to  a  likely  pool  of  R3  million.

Then,  in  Race  7,  which  includes  Chimichuri  Run,  there  will  be  a  Quartet  carryover  starting  with  R50,000  and  a  likely  fi  nal  pool  of  R300,000.

Sean  Tarry’s  charge  raced  against  the  best  of  his  age  group  as  a  two-year-old  and  notched  up  a  record  of  two  wins  and  three  third  placings  from  five  runs.

A  er  shedding  his  maiden  in  his  second  visit  to  the  racecourse  and  followed  that  up  with  a  third  spot  in  the  Grade  2  SA  Nursery  over  1160m,  beaten  1.360  lengths  by  William  The  Silent.

He  then  travelled  to  Scottsville  to  contest  the  Grade  1  Gold  Medallion  in  May  and  again  finished  third,  only  fi nding  winner  Van  Halen  and  runner-up  Cue  The  Mu-sic  a  touch  too  good.

After  that  Tarry  gave  him  a  break  and  brought  him  back  to  contest  the  Grade  3  Umkhomazi  Stakes  over  1200m  and  this  time  the  son  of  Trippi  was  on  fire.

He  was  always  up  with  pace  and  when  S’manga  Khumalo  let  him  loose  at  the  top  of  the  straight  Chimichuri  certainly  demonstrated  that  he  could  run,  bursting  clear  of  the  opposition  to  beat  Desolate  Road  by  4.75  lengths.

