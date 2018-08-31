Juvenile Chimichuri out to prove he can run

One expects to see improvement from your younger horses as they start to tackle their older and more experienced rivals.

The issue is often the speed of that improvement as some horses mature a lot quicker than others.

The Grade 3 Spring Spree Stakes is the first feature of the new season on the Highveld and the first youngster to be tested at a top level is Chimichuri Run, who takes on some runners with a wealth of experience in this R250,000 race over 1200m on the Turffontein Standside track.

The meeting also features two carryovers; for the Pick 6 and a Quartet.The Pick 6 MEGAPOOL , which will start in Race 4, will have a R750, 000 carryover and build up to a likely pool of R3 million.

Then, in Race 7, which includes Chimichuri Run, there will be a Quartet carryover starting with R50,000 and a likely fi nal pool of R300,000.

Sean Tarry’s charge raced against the best of his age group as a two-year-old and notched up a record of two wins and three third placings from five runs.

A er shedding his maiden in his second visit to the racecourse and followed that up with a third spot in the Grade 2 SA Nursery over 1160m, beaten 1.360 lengths by William The Silent.

He then travelled to Scottsville to contest the Grade 1 Gold Medallion in May and again finished third, only fi nding winner Van Halen and runner-up Cue The Mu-sic a touch too good.

After that Tarry gave him a break and brought him back to contest the Grade 3 Umkhomazi Stakes over 1200m and this time the son of Trippi was on fire.

He was always up with pace and when S’manga Khumalo let him loose at the top of the straight Chimichuri certainly demonstrated that he could run, bursting clear of the opposition to beat Desolate Road by 4.75 lengths.

