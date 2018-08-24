Bush is the one to beat at Fairview

The classiest horse in the Jockey Club Stakes at Fairview today is Beataboutthebush and she could add this Listed contest, Race 7, to her impressive tally of victories.

This five-year-old mare has run 19 times and been out of the placings only twice.

She’s won eight times, across a wide range of distances, from 1200m to 2000m – the sign of a very good horse.

Last time out on this track, coming from well off the pace over 1600m, Beataboutthebush got up to win in the last stride, so an extra 400m should be no problem.

This weight-for-age fixture for fillies and mares is right up her street as she gives away just 1kg to almost all 14 rivals, few of whose records compare to hers.

She jumps from No 7 gate, statistically the best draw for this course and distance over recent months. Trainer Alan Greeff has engaged crack rider Aldo Domeyer to do the work at the sharp end.

The main challenge to Beataboutthebush comes from Fresnaye, a raider from the Cape Town stable of Joey Ramsden.

This four-year has a sky-high merit rating of 105 and has been campaigned exclusively in feature races for nearly a year.

Trainer Yvette Bremner’s Widow’s Lamp has good local form, is a course and distance winner and has under-rated Ryan Munger in the irons.Seven-year-old Patchit Up Baby, a hard-knocking handicap-per on the Highveld for several seasons, recently relocated to the Eastern Cape coastal stable of Gavin Smith.

She has the strength and experience to pull off a bit of a surprise – especially with the tireless Muzi Yeni aboard.

