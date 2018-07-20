Beataboutthebush to make amends at Fairview

Alan Greeff-trained seven-time winner Beataboutthebush can defy top-weight on grass at Fairview on Friday when teamed up with Greg Cheyne in Race 6, the Listed East Cape Paddock Stakes – Leg 2 of the Eastern Cape (F&M) Challenge over 1600m.

Despite carrying big weights, this four-year-old has shown top form at Fairview where she posted a fine double under 62kg on the Polytrack and followed up with a second in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1600m. Then switched to grass at the same venue for her subsequent outing, she turned in a sparkling performance – coming from near last to finish a 1.75-length second in the East Cape Breeders Stakes, Leg 1 of the Eastern Cape (F&M) Challenge over 1200m.

This classy filly will be tough to beat as she should relish stepping up the distance to 1600m this time.

She will, however, have to contend with five-time winner Widow’s Lamp who will be reunited with champion apprentice Lyle Hewitson after he had missed the ride last time when she was unplaced in the Woolavington 2000 (Grade 1) at Greyville. Three runs back she had Hewitson up when a decisive winner of the East Cape Oaks, and the combination followed up with a creditable second in the East Cape Derby.

The Tara Laing stable sends out a lively candidate in four-time winner Red Granite with Mathew Thackeray up. In her penultimate outing, this four-year-old ran out a clear-cut winner from Beataboutthebush (gave 4kg) in 1600m Pinnacle Stakes on the Polytrack. She was not disgraced next time when finishing fifth out of 16 in a 1400m Conditions Plate at Fairview on grass. A similar effort could see her finish closer this time over the extra distance.

Also to be respected is Greeff-trained Queen Forever (Charles Ndlovu) – a highly-rated three time winner who has been unplaced only twice in just nine starts. This three-year-old followed up her last win with three placed runs in three-year-old feature events and was a creditable fifth in the Derby. She returns refreshed after a 69-day break and could pose a threat.

The pick of the remainder are Excellent, Patchit Up Baby and Peach Delight.