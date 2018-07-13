Upmarket Fresnaye too good in the Winter Oaks

Fresnaye is named after an exclusive suburb on the Atlantic seaboard in Cape Town.

And likewise the equine version looks a class above other three-year-old fillies she faces in the Highlands Stud Winter Oaks over 2200m at Kenilworth tomorrow, and seems certain to add another listed title to her hon- ours roll, after taking home the same sponsors’ Stormsvlei Mile at the end of May.

This Western Winter filly came home strongly from well off the pace on yielding going in that race, and has already won convincingly over 2000m, so the distance should be right up her alley.

She showed her class with Grade 1 places behind Snowdance and Oh Susanna during the Cape season, and it would be a major surprise if she didn’t account for the opposition here.

A definite banker for all exotics.

Stablemate Dynasty’s Blossom and the Candice Bass-Robinson pair Pearl Jam and Intothelimelight make most appeal for the places.

Suggested Quartet here would be to banker 1 for first, and then box 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 for the places.

The male equivalent Grade 3 Highlands Stud Winter Derby is a far more open affair, but Brett Crawford’s Spring Man would be a tentative first choice.