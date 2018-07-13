Bull’s eye for Top Shot

The main attraction at Turffontein tomorrow is the return of Heavenly Blue.

Last year’s Grade 1 SA Classic champion travelled all the way to Cape Town in January to participate in the Sun Met at Kenilworth but he and travelling companion Cascapedia were hit with some sort of disease that left the pair at death’s door. Fortunately both survived the experience and have returned to racing. Cascapedia was being prepared to run in the Vodacom Durban July before she was struck with a virus of sorts ahead of the Jubilee Handicap and was pulled out of both events. They have now been entered into the Grade 1 World Sports Betting Champions Cup over 1800m at Greyville on Saturday 28 July.

Saturday’s run is obviously part of his preparation for the Durban race so it will be interesting to see how Heavenly Blue performs when he lines up in Race 2, a MR 104 Handicap over 2000m on the Standside track.

With a merit rating of 112 Heavenly Blue is carded to carry 64kg but trainer Mike de Kock attempted to negate that by engaging talented apprentice Luke Ferraris, who would have taken 4kg off his back.

Unfortunately Ferraris has been stood down and at the time of writing no replacement had been announced.