 
menu
Horses 11.7.2018 05:55 am

Moores’ Ballymaine eyes another Scottsville win

Viv Greybe
BIG RUNNER. Ballymaine will be looking for a fourth career win in Race 4, a MR 82 Handicap over 1950m at Scottsville today, 11 July 2018.

BIG RUNNER. Ballymaine will be looking for a fourth career win in Race 4, a MR 82 Handicap over 1950m at Scottsville today, 11 July 2018.

However, expect a strong challenge from Mark Dixon-trained Verdier who was a smart course and distance winner three runs back.

Ivan and Darryl Moore-trained Ballymaine looks on target to post a fourth career win when teamed up with Stuart Randolph in Race 4, a MR 82 Handicap over 1950m at Scottsville today.

This three-year-old followed up a splendid hat-trick at Scottsville with three good placed runs when stepping up in class. In his last outing he was a bold fourth with Randolph aboard in the Grade 3 Derby over 2400m at Scottsville. This gelding will be tough to beat this time when racing over his most effective distance.

However, expect a strong challenge from Mark Dixon-trained Verdier (Keagan de Melo) who was a smart course and distance winner three runs back and followed up with two placed runs. This two-time winner returns refreshed after a short break and could pose a major threat with the advantage of the best draw.

Making most appeal of the others are Pure Logic, Wealthy, Malinga and Rio De La Plata.

Brett Crawford-trained Falkland (Corne Orffer) could recoup losses in Race 7, a MR 82 Handicap over 1000m.

He justified favouritism three runs back when having his first run since being gelded. Partnered by Orffer in a 1000m maiden contest at Greyville, he showed strong pace throughout and scored by an increasing 3.50 lengths. This three-year-old followed up with a game second in a 1000m MR 82 Handicap. The gelding’s subsequent run when heavily backed in a 1000m MR 80 Handicap and finishing sixth is best overlooked as he never recovered from a slow start.

He will have to watch out for three-time winner Bonnie Dawn (Lance Pagel) out of Louis Goosen’s stable. This four-year-old filly comes off a bright last run when coming from last after a slow start to finish a 1.1-length third, two lengths ahead of sixth-placed Falkland in the previously mentioned MR 80 Handicap.

Also in with claims is Michael Roberts-trained two-time winner Great Dictator with apprentice Ashton Arries aboard again. This four-year-old flashed up from near last in his most recent outing to finish a 0.65-length third in a MR 72 Handicap. With 5kg less to shoulder this time he could pose a threat.

The pick of the rest are Pata Pata, Valedictorian and Shadow Catcher.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ferraris to strike again at Kenilworth 10.7.2018
Keeping calling the Durban July in the family 7.7.2018
Top names in the Durban July of past decades 7.7.2018

 

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.