Ferraris to strike again at Kenilworth

A bumper 10-race programme takes place at Kenilworth today, with the headliner being Race 9, a FM88 Handicap over 1200m.

And a mighty competitive affair it is, but first choice would be Ostinato from the Glen Kotzen yard.

After winning on Sun Met Day she returned from over four months off over what appeared a sharp 1000m a month ago, but finished strongly under promising 4kg claimer Luke Ferraris, who comes down to ride again.

This daughter of Judpot was only raised three points by the handicapper for that win, and given her metronomic like consistency is certain to be there again. She has to have good Eachway prospects.

Samsara heads the list of challengers. She ran the race of her life and earned small black type when second in the listed Olympic Duel last time, and is also a highly reliable filly. She has improved steadily throughout her career, and will be there.

Straat-Kind also has to be strongly considered. She was outrun late by Ostinato last time, but is 1.5 kg better off.

Others with chances are lightly raced Star Of London, as well as Over Again, another highly consistent female.

Best bet of the day though comes up early on in Race 2. Clearly highly rated, Juniper Spring was thrown straight into the listed Kenilworth Fillies Nursery by the Snaiths.

This full sister to Snowdance found early betting support and showed pace, before finishing a far from disgraced four lengths off shock winner Coral Bay.

She now runs in a small maiden field, and while likely to go off at something like the 11-20 her sister was priced up at in the Garden Province on Saturday, it’s hard to see her not leaving the maiden ranks with something to spare.

Another who will take some beating is Cash Call in Race 1. He was second to gifted stable mate Twist Of Fate on debut, before finishing midfield in the extremely strong listed race on Sun Met Day.

Gelded since, he has top class potential, and it will take something well above average to get the better of him.

A decent value bet is Kamaishi (currently 13-2), who goes for a hat trick in race 6, a FM86 Handicap over 1600m.

Mike Robinson’s charge took 12 runs to leave the maidens, but scored a gutsy win next time out in a low level handicap.

She is up in class, but only carries 49.5kg with useful apprentice Sandile Mbhele up, and has to have a fighting chance again.

Especially as the three top rated fillies in this thin seven-horse party are all not in the best form.

